Jane Fonda Pays Tribute To Her 'Bestie' Paula Weinstein, Producer On 9 To 5 And Grace And Frankie, Following Death At 78

Earlier this week, Hollywood lost a trailblazing executive and producer. It was announced this week that Paula Weinstein died of unknown causes at the age of 78. Weinstein was an accomplished producer in the movie and television space from the ‘80s to present day, memorably bringing her talents to projects such as Grace and Frankie and 9 to 5. Amidst her passing, Jane Fonda paid tribute to the producer, who, she referred to as her “bestie.”

Losing a loved one is one thing, but losing a best friend is a form of heartbreak. Jane Fonda took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with Paula Weinstein and write a thoughtful message about the late producer.

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda) A photo posted by on

Women's History Month (Image credit: Getty Images) 16 Great Movies To Watch During Women's History Month And How To Stream Them

The actress, who starred in numerous 2023 movies and is one of few who can say that she is thriving in Hollywood at the age of 86 , also wrote that Weinstein was an important person she turned to when life got challenging. Fonda has been famous for many years, but it hasn’t been without roadblocks. She is among actors who made a remarkable career comeback with her work in the 21st century. Fonda entered cancer remission last year after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and undergoing chemo treatment.

Fonda ended her tribute by honoring her friend’s wishes and turning the conversation over to her family’s wishes for people to honor her by lending their support to the Democratic party. Following Jane Fonda’s social media outpour, quite a few fellow stars took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Check them out:

“Beautifully said. I loved Paula so much. I worked with her on How Do You Know ... she was brilliant and warm. And loved her daughter Hannah so much. I will truly miss her loving presence.” - Reese Witherspoon

“What a moving tribute. My heart aches for your immeasurable loss. Such a beautiful friendship, may happy memories comfort you. My deepest sympathy.❤️” - Christie Brinkley

“May her memory be a blessing.” - Sarah Silverman

“So sorry to hear—so lucky to have seen you two in action all those years ago, could feel how connected you were❤️❤️❤️” - Adam Scott

“She was a force. So sorry Jane.💔” - Wanda Sykes

Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Paula Weinstein following the news of her passing. As Hollywood honors her legacy, she is survived by her daughter Hannah Rosenberg, who shared the news of her mother's death on Monday.