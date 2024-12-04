Don't Panic (Room)! Jared Leto Finally Found The Oscar He Won And Then Lost A Few Years Later

Jared Leto accomplished a feat back in 2014 that so many actors dream of achieving. For his exemplary performance as Raymond Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club, the 30 Seconds to Mars musician won Best Supporting Actor at the 86th Academy Awards . But after experiencing unfortunate luck by literally losing his Oscar statuette, he revealed it made its return years later.

Imagine achieving a huge milestone like winning an Academy Award, only for it to go missing. Back in 2021, Best Supporting Actor winner Jared Leto revealed his golden statuette had been lost for the past few years after moving between houses in L.A. The Suicide Squad actor heartwarmingly said that he hoped the little statue found a good home somewhere if the award wasn't within his radius. Well, don’t panic (room!), because Leto’s Oscar has somehow found its way home to him, with a carousel of Instagram photos to prove it:

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) A photo posted by on

While Jared Leto’s selfie pics of him by the street and up on the mountains are interesting, I’m more fascinated seeing the actor/musician’s sweet reunion with his Oscar. Look at him holding it proudly just like he did on the podium where he first won it a decade ago. It truly was a triumphant moment in the rising actor’s career.

Getting the opportunity to play transgender AIDS victim Rayon indeed was a career breakthrough for Jared Leto, and it was an incredible journey to get there . While he established his teen heartthrob image in the short-lived ‘90s series My So-Called Life and had supporting roles like in American Psycho, Leto put his acting career on hold to focus on his music.

The 2014 SAG Movie Award winner then returned to acting with Panic Room and gave a breathtaking performance in Dallas Buyers Club over a decade after that. The method actor brought a raw vulnerability to his character and flawlessly showed the challenges people in the LGBT+ community faced during the AIDS epidemic. Leto even went through a dramatic weight loss for the part by shedding 30 pounds.

Through winning the Oscar for his transformative performance, the Mr. Nobody actor became a bigger somebody in the entertainment industry. With roles like The Joker and Paolo Gucci, Jared Leto has proven himself to be one of the most daring method actors out there.

There’s nothing like seeing a well-deserved Oscar winner reunite with his long-lost golden statuette years later. Hopefully this time around, Jared Leto doesn’t take his eyes off it and puts it in a safe place. I’d like to believe as the talented actor’s career grows, he’ll have more Oscar statuettes to keep an eye on in the future. Be on the lookout for Leto’s 2025 movie release of Disney’s Tron: Ares, in theaters on October 10th.