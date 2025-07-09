Home Town’s Erin And Ben Napier. Todd And Julie Chrisley. So Many Celebs Combatted Divorce Rumors This Week

It’s not uncommon for divorce rumors and reports to swirl around celebrities and, this week, two notable couples find themselves facing them. Erin and Ben Napier, the stars of the HGTV show Home Town, have been contending with them. Not only that, but the recently pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley have as well. While some stars choose not to engage with such chatter when it crops up, the two aforementioned couples opted to address the speculation head on.

Erin Napier Doesn’t Hold Back While Reacting To Divorce Rumors

The split rumors that have been swirling around the Napiers began making the rounds in recent days. In time, Erin herself caught wind of the articles that conveyed the notion that she and Ben were breaking up. The 41-year-old mother of two ultimately decided to take to her Instagram stories to share a message for her followers. Erin (via Us Weekly) called out those who claimed that she and her hubby’s marriage was coming to an end:

Can’t believe I even have to say this but NO, the click bait articles that we are splitting up are not real, y’all. They are AI generated in India or something and don’t even make any kind of sense. Y’all are smarter than this.

That wasn’t all that Erin Napier had to say on the subject as well. She went on to share a second post on her IG stories, which mentioned her and Ben’s two kids – Helen (7) and Mae (4). When it comes to the divorce rumors, Erin asked that people “please don’t ask about it in front of our babies.” As the concerned mother explained, her children “don’t understand what ‘online fake news’ means and it’s upsetting.”

Ben and Erin Napier, who met in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008, are no strangers to public speculation and scrutiny. The past few years have seen them deal with mean-spirited comments regarding one topic or another. For her part, Erin has a low tolerance for such vitriol and doesn’t mind calling out fans as she sees fit. When it comes to their marriage, the Napiers have expressed positive feelings about their dynamic and, months ago, they talked about how strong communication and more has kept them “extremely happy” as a couple. Now, it seems as though the Chrisleys are taking on a similar united front.

Julie And Todd Chrisley Clear The Air Regarding Divorce Rumors

Various reports about the Chrisleys have cropped up in the aftermath of their releases from prison. Julie and Todd have been discussing their prison stints and opening up about reconnecting with their family members. At the same time, some insiders alleged that the two were headed for a separation because they supposedly drifted apart being away from each other for well over a year. Some also cited Julie’s absence at Todd’s post-release press conference as evidence. Now, Julie has this to say on the Unlocked podcast:

No, no, let me set the record straight. We are not getting divorced.

Todd and Julie married in 1996 and share four children (including granddaughter Chloe, who they legally adopted). Since the two were pardoned, multiple members of the Chrisley family have addressed a number of rumors swirling around them. For example, Todd called out a social media user for claiming he was fired from his chapel job in prison. On top of that, Savannah denied accusations that she bought her parents’ pardons or slept with someone to get them.

Needless to say, the rumor mill has certainly been churning as of late, and both the Chrisleys and the Napiers have been impacted by it. However, it may be fair to assume that since both couples have set the record straight on their respective situations, the speculation might stop, at least when it comes to the state of their marriages.