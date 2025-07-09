After Diddy’s Trial Verdict, New Allegations Accuse Him Of Sexual Harassment (And Masturbating Into A Biggie Smalls Shirt)

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have escaped the most serious charges in his federal criminal charges, but the man is far from free of legal trouble. In addition to the eventual sentencing for the lesser charges for which he was convicted, dozens of lawsuits were filed against Diddy in the months following his arrest. Yet another lawsuit has been filed, making some disturbing allegations.

A new lawsuit filed on July 7 accuses Diddy of sexual harassment, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to Us Weekly. The plaintiff, who is only recognized as John Doe, outlines at least three different interactions with Diddy between 2005 and 2020 where the rapper allegedly performed various unwanted sexual acts.

The Accusations Against Diddy In Latest Lawsuit

In the first alleged encounter between the two, Diddy is accused of attempting to force John Doe to perform oral sex on him in a recording studio. Two years later, during a Jay-Z listening party, Doe claims Diddy drugged him and sexually assaulted him while he was unconscious.

The strangest of the allegations, however, describes an alleged 2020 incident in which Diddy and John Doe were working with others on a posthumous project for the Notorious B.I.G. Diddy took a group, including Doe, to a warehouse that held many of Biggie’s personal effects. At some point, Diddy and John Doe ended up alone, at which point Doe claims Diddy began looking at porn on his phone and proceeded to masturbate into one of Biggie’s shirts, which he threw on John Doe after he was done.

Diddy’s Legal Team Responded To The Latest Lawsuit

Needless to say, as with every lawsuit that has been filed against Diddy in the last several months, the rapper has denied the accusations and claims all the allegations in it are false. The recent verdict is used as evidence that other accusations against Diddy are false. In a statement to Us Weekly, Combs legal team said…

Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone. That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations — no matter how heinous and uncorroborated — is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication.

Dozens of lawsuits were filed against Combs after his arrest, and if anything, this new lawsuit shows that his acquittal may not stem the tide. While Combs isn’t expected to see jail time for the charges he was convicted of, it seems much of the rapper’s time will still be taken up with legal problems as he works his way through various lawsuits.