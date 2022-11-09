Jason Momoa's Dream DC Project Does Not Involve Zack Snyder
"Justice League" director Zack Snyder is not the "Maestro" Jason Momoa has recently referred to.
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa recently teased that he has a dream DC project in the works, and in a new interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell, Momoa cleared up whether or not Zack Snyder is involved. In this video, Sean chats with CinemaBlend head of video Hannah Saulic about what went down, and why we think LOBO is the project Momoa is teasing.
Head of Video
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
