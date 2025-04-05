Jeremy Renner Had A Four-Word Response After Tom Cruise Paid Tribute To Mission: Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie

Ahead of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's release on the 2025 movie schedule, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie attended CinemaCon to tease the film and award the filmmaker behind it. As part of the festivities, the actor gave a speech while presenting his colleague with CinemaCon's Director of the Year award. After all that, their M:I family member, Jeremy Renner, made the moment even better by reacting to the tribute with a sweet message.

Along with showing a trailer for the highly anticipated M:I 8 during Paramount's panel at CinemaCon, Cruise got to honor his friend. During this special occasion for his longtime collaborator, the Top Gun star spoke at length about their partnership while sharing thoughtful remarks about McQuarrie's skill as an artist. In a clip posted to his Instagram , the Ethan Hunt actor said:

Christopher McQuarrie, McQ, you are not only my dear friend, my creative brother, director of the year. You are an artist of all time, you are a modern-day Thalberg. You are our modern-day Thalberg. You are an asset to every artist, studio, and global audience that you live to serve.

In addition to sharing part of his speech on social media, the Jerry Maguire star also shared photos of himself and the filmmaker from the event, along with one picture of McQuarrie directing one of the Mission films. It’s clear they share a meaningful connection, as the two have continued to work together for years. Even if The Final Reckoning is the last film in the Mission franchise, this likely won’t be the end for this partnership.

The love kept spreading on the Instagram post as many fans and friends commented, expressing support for the duo and M:I - 8. One of these commenters was Jeremy Renner, who appeared in two Mission: Impossible films, including Rogue Nation, which was directed by McQuarrie. He said:

Miss you fine gents.

Renner hasn’t appeared in a Mission film since 2015's Rogue Nation, but the Avengers star has said he'd be open to returning . He previously refused to participate in Fallout because they planned on killing his character, so he’s clearly passionate about being able to come back.

He isn’t announced as a member of the Final Reckoning cast, but you never know, cameos happen all the time. He says he misses both Cruise and McQuarrie, so maybe this is a sign for them to work on something together, even if it’s outside the world of the IMF. Personally, I think they should get the band back together and make some movie magic again.

You can see Tom Cruise in Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theaters on May 23, 2025. You can also revisit previous Mission films, including Rogue Nation, by streaming them now with a Paramount+ subscription . Meanwhile, I'll be hoping a new mission comes up for these two and Renner that they choose to accept.