Jeremy Renner Had A Four-Word Response After Tom Cruise Paid Tribute To Mission: Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie

News
By published

The director was honored this year at CinemaCon.

From left to right: Tom Cruise looking forward and Jeremy Renner looking forward in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.
(Image credit: Paramount)

Ahead of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning's release on the 2025 movie schedule, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie attended CinemaCon to tease the film and award the filmmaker behind it. As part of the festivities, the actor gave a speech while presenting his colleague with CinemaCon's Director of the Year award. After all that, their M:I family member, Jeremy Renner, made the moment even better by reacting to the tribute with a sweet message.

Along with showing a trailer for the highly anticipated M:I 8 during Paramount's panel at CinemaCon, Cruise got to honor his friend. During this special occasion for his longtime collaborator, the Top Gun star spoke at length about their partnership while sharing thoughtful remarks about McQuarrie's skill as an artist. In a clip posted to his Instagram, the Ethan Hunt actor said:

Christopher McQuarrie, McQ, you are not only my dear friend, my creative brother, director of the year. You are an artist of all time, you are a modern-day Thalberg. You are our modern-day Thalberg. You are an asset to every artist, studio, and global audience that you live to serve.

In addition to sharing part of his speech on social media, the Jerry Maguire star also shared photos of himself and the filmmaker from the event, along with one picture of McQuarrie directing one of the Mission films. It’s clear they share a meaningful connection, as the two have continued to work together for years. Even if The Final Reckoning is the last film in the Mission franchise, this likely won’t be the end for this partnership.

The love kept spreading on the Instagram post as many fans and friends commented, expressing support for the duo and M:I - 8. One of these commenters was Jeremy Renner, who appeared in two Mission: Impossible films, including Rogue Nation, which was directed by McQuarrie. He said:

Miss you fine gents.

Renner hasn’t appeared in a Mission film since 2015's Rogue Nation, but the Avengers star has said he'd be open to returning. He previously refused to participate in Fallout because they planned on killing his character, so he’s clearly passionate about being able to come back.

He isn’t announced as a member of the Final Reckoning cast, but you never know, cameos happen all the time. He says he misses both Cruise and McQuarrie, so maybe this is a sign for them to work on something together, even if it’s outside the world of the IMF. Personally, I think they should get the band back together and make some movie magic again.

You can see Tom Cruise in Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theaters on May 23, 2025. You can also revisit previous Mission films, including Rogue Nation, by streaming them now with a Paramount+ subscription. Meanwhile, I'll be hoping a new mission comes up for these two and Renner that they choose to accept.

Caroline Young
Caroline Young
Writer

Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Halle Berry sits back with an upset look on her face in The Union, pictured next to Chris Hemsworth standing ready to fight in Extraction 2.

Halle Berry May Not Be Returning For Avengers: Doomsday, But I'm Bullish About Her New Movie With Marvel's Chris Hemsworth
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth as the Wise Ones in Wicked

It Blows My Mind That A Pair Of Fans Paid $16K To Watch Idina Menzel And Kristin Chenoweth Sing A Wicked Song, But After Watching The Sweet Moment I Totally Get Why
Max Thieriot as Bode looking forward on Fire Country.

After Manny And Sharon's Big Bombshell In Fire Country's Latest Episode, I Think Bode Is The Only One Who Can Save Three Rock
See more latest
Most Popular
Max Thieriot as Bode looking forward on Fire Country.
After Manny And Sharon's Big Bombshell In Fire Country's Latest Episode, I Think Bode Is The Only One Who Can Save Three Rock
The Police chase Ares and co. in Tron: Ares
As Tron: Ares’ Trailer Shows Jared Leto’s Character And Others From The Grid Invading The Real World, I’ve Got Chills Over One Detail
Kenan Thompson in suit and glasses during Beavis and Butt-Head sketch on Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson Only Has One 'Milestone' Left To Hit In His Historic Saturday Night Live Run, But It's A Doozy
Hailee Steinfeld wearing red on Good Morning America/ Josh Allen wearing Bills Jersey and Blue hat during press conference (side by side)
After Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen’s Engagement, She Sweetly Reacted To Buffalo Congratulating Her With A Billboard
Sporting a short pixie cut and superhero attire, Florence Pugh projects a fierce presence in Marvel&#039;s *Thunderbolts*.
Florence Pugh Is Ready For Thunderbolts* Press, And I’m Loving Her Badass Mini And Knee High Boots
Quentin Spivey (Terrence Howard) talks to Shelby in The Best Man: The Final Chapters, while Diddy speaks in the &quot;Gotta Move On&quot; music video
‘I Think He’s Trying To F–k You’: Terrence Howard Doesn’t Hold Back While Sharing Alleged Story About Working With Diddy
Channing Tatum as Gambit in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
One Of Channing Tatum’s Gambit Lines In Deadpool And Wolverine Constantly Made Ryan Reynolds Break Character, And I Totally Get It
Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast Off the Vine.
'Riding Coattails.' The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Makes Big Claims About How Ex-Fiance Jason Tartick Handled Finances
Kim Raver as Teddy and Sophia Bush as Cass on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Kim Raver Broke Down Her Hot Hookup With Sophia Bush On Grey’s Anatomy And Explained Why It Was Important To Use An Intimacy Coordinator
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio&#039;s Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again
Vincent D'Onofrio Was Asked If He Could Play Kingpin In A Spider-Man Movie, And He Got Real About Why ‘It’s A Very Hard Thing To Do’