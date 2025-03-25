John Leguizamo’s John Wick Update Doesn’t Bode Well For His Future With The Franchise, But I Still Hope We See Aurelio Again For One Key Reason

During the first John Wick movie, Keanu Reeves’ title character spends some time with John Leguizamo’s Aurelio, the owner of a chop shop who tipped off to the main protagonist that Iosev Tarasov stole his car. Leguizamo briefly reprised his role in John Wick: Chapter 2, but he hasn’t been seen in this exceptional action franchise since then. Unfortunately, the actor’s latest Wick-related update doesn’t bode well for him playing Aurelio again, though I still hope something can be worked out, because there’s some unresolved business involving his character that needs to be addressed.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. While speaking to Collider about his new 2025 movie Bob Trevino Likes It, Leguizamo had this to say when asked about if we’ll see him appear in another John Wick movie:

Yeah…Well… I mean, I was cut out of 2, so I was not the happiest camper. I had a whole backstory and everything, but I don't want to get into all that.

There are a handful of deleted scenes featuring Aurelio on the John Wick: Chapter 2 home release, including where he meets face-to-face with Santino D’Antonio, the movie’s main antagonist. But on top of that, it sounds like there was even more material that was written for John Leguizamo that didn’t make it into the final version. It sounds like this remains a sort spot for him, and when it was suggested he could reprise Aurelio to return John Wick’s car, he responded:

I wouldn't hold my breath on that one.

Look, I can understand why Leguizamo is still irritated by how his role in John Wick: Chapter 2 was trimmed down. And obviously he has no say whether he’s included in another John Wick movie even if he was amenable to it, that’s only going to happen if the creative team gets in touch with him. But on the subject of that car, I really hope Leguizamo changes his mind if he’s contacted, because I really need that Chapter 2 plot thread to be resolved.

In case you need a refresher, John Wick’s Boss 429 Mustang was badly damaged during his mission to liberate it from Abram Tarasov. John called Aurelio over to his house to see if the car could be fixed, and Aurelio confirmed he could make it happened, though he joked about it won’t be ready until Christmas 2030. See for yourself:

Unfortunately, Chapter 2 ended with John going on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head and being declared excommunicado. Two movies later, and Chapter 4 ends with John presumed dead. It’s open and shut, right? Why should we entertain the possibility of Aurelio coming back?

Well, because apparently John Wick: Chapter 5 is indeed happening, despite the fact that Keanu Reeves once said his knees couldn’t handle it. If it turns out that John is alive, then it’s about time that he gets his car back, and we need Aurelio for that to happen. Or, if Chapter 5 doesn’t end up moving forward, maybe John Leguizamo could revisit his character in one of the spinoff projects, like Donnie Yen’s Caine movie or the TV series focused on the High Table.

The point being, while I get that Leguizamo isn’t keen on returning to the world of John Wick and there’s no indication that’s even a possibility, I hope something can be arranged to the contrary. John’s car has been collecting dust for too long, and whether he gets behind the wheel again for someone else, it wouldn’t be right for anyone to hand over they keys but Aurelio. And while we’re at it, let’s finally delve into his backstory!