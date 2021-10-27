John Wick 4’s Keanu Reeves Got Awesome (Expensive) Gifts For The Crew

Keanu Reeves is one of those actors who, by all reports, isn’t simply an awesome movie star, but is actually a really nice human being. This has been confirmed once again by the fact that Keanu Reeves reportedly purchased some very nice (and not cheap) Rolex watches for the stunt team on John Wick: Chapter 4 . I mean, if you’re going to buy presents for people on the set of a John Wick movie, the stunt team is probably the way to go. They clearly work hard.

The Watchmania Instagram page has pictures taken from the Instagram story of Jeremy Marinas, one of five stunt performers who received a special gift from Keanu Reeves as a wrap present, and are collectively, known on set as the" John Wick 5." Each one got a Rolex Submariner watch, engraved by Reeves to thank them for their hard work. Check out the images below.

A post shared by WATCHMANIA (@watchmania) A photo posted by on

From a look at the watch itself in the images, and a review of the Rolex website, these watches are about $8,000 a piece, so Keanu Reeves dropped something over $40,000 for the five of them. Certainly, that’s not a lot in Keanu Reeves dollars as the man gets paid very well, but for the stuntmen it probably makes it one of the nicest, and most expensive, gifts they've ever received. And what's the point of having millions of dollars if you don't buy some good people nice gifts now and then?

The question now is just what did the “John Wick Five” do to earn those very nice gifts? Every John Wick movie has certainly done what it could to outdo the one that came before it when it comes to the action, and we have every expectation John Wick: Chapter 4 will do that again. Just how, only those who are wrapping filming on the movie currently know.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum ended with John Wick nearly dying after being knocked off a building. For the entirety of that movie, Wick was the hunted, but now it appears the plan is for him to become the hunter. He’s a little upset that everybody was trying to kill him, and very nearly succeeded.

With filming wrapping on John Wick: Chapter 4 now, it should be able to hit its May 2022 release date without much problem. Originally, the movie was supposed to arrive in May of this year, on the same date as The Matrix 4 at one point, but with pandemic related delays, that all fell apart.