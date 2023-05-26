John Wick 5? Lionsgate Boss Offers Exciting Update On Keanu Reeves’ Franchise

The John Wick franchise is bigger than its ever been with John Wick: Chapter 4 becoming the highest-grossing entry in the series worldwide, and bringing the John Wick franchise past the billion-dollar mark. This is actually a potential problem for the studio since the end of the movie indicates there may not be any more John Wick movies coming. However, we should know not to count out John Wick as it turns out that John Wick: Chapter 5 is in early development.

Speaking on Lionsgate’s Q4 2023 Earnings Call (via comicbook.com), Chairman Joe Drake confirmed that of the variety of franchise projects that are coming, including the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina spinoff, and the TV series The Continental, development is happening on John Wick: Chapter 5. He explained…

We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience. What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.

To be sure, just because the movie is in development, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen, but clearly, the studio is exploring the possibility. There had already been plans for a John Wick: Chapter 5, in fact, the movie had been announced and given a release date at one point, but as production on John Wick: Chapter 4 progressed, the people involved started talking a lot less about a fifth movie. Keanu Reeves said John Wick: Chapter 5 was not a guarantee and when Chapter 4 came out we realized why.

Of course the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 is still left ambiguous. While it appears Keanu Reeves’ character is dead, the audience never sees a body, and even Winston and the Bowrey King, when talking about Wick, seem to be hinting that there may be more going on. The door was left open likely for just this sort of eventuality.

On the one hand, of course, Lionsgate wants to keep the franchise going. It prints money. Talk on John Wick: Chapter 5 restarted as soon as the box office returns on the last movie started. But at the same time, there needs to be a satisfying conclusion to the story at some point. As much as I love the John Wick franchise I certainly hope John Wick: Chapter 4 was the end. That doesn’t mean I won’t be first in line to see John Wick: Chapter 5 if it happens.