John Wick Director Reveals Which Actors He’d Like To Join Keanu Reeves, And Sign Me Up

John Wick: Chapter 4 is a massive hit. It’s the highest-grossing entry in the franchise worldwide. And while the movie itself indicates that it could very well be the end of the series, with success like that, it’s hard to believe that there isn’t consideration given to a possible John Wick: Chapter 5. If that happens, director Chad Stahelski knows exactly who he wants to call.

At this point, it’s unclear if there is going to be a John Wick: Chapter 5 or if Chad Stahelski will be back to direct it if it happens, but speaking with The Direct, he admits that there are actually quite a lot of actors he would love to bring into the franchise if and when he has that chance. Some are perhaps unsurprising action stars like Michelle Yeoh and Charlize Theron, but a couple might not be names you might think of. Stahelski suggests…

There's a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I'm a big Peaky Blinders fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in. Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that went, 'Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She's awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I've been dying to work with her ever since. I'm such a huge fan.

The John Wick franchise has continued to add some incredible stars in previous films. We saw Ruby Rose and Common in John Wick: Chapter 2 and Halle Berry and Mark Dacascos (in an incredible performance), in the third entry. John Wick: Chapter 4 gave us Keanu Reeves vs. Donnie Yen, which is just about everything an action movie fan could dream of.

Of course, not every new addition to the John Wick franchise needs to be somebody who gets involved in incredible fight scenes. Asia Kate Dillon and Lawrence Fishburne have done great jobs playing characters that help to expand the universe and the lore of the franchise without getting their hands dirty. Murphy or Farrell could pull off great fight scenes but would be equally good in those other sorts of roles, as would some other names that Chad Stahelski suggests, as he’d love to borrow stars from the MCU and Game of Thrones for the John Wick franchise. He continues…

There's a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I'd figure that one out. Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in Game of Thrones. Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I'd die for a chance with any of those people.

At one point there were specific plans to make John Wick: Chapter 5, but Chapter 4 gave us an ending that certainly could be the end of the franchise. We know we’re getting at least one John Wick spinoff movie, as well as a Continental TV series, so perhaps we could see some of these stars in future projects in the universe. Whether they could ever meet John Wick himself is still a very big question.