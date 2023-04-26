John Wick: Keanu Reeves’ Stunt Double Shares Epic Video From The Set

While Keanu Reeves’ amazing John Wick skills allow him to do some seriously amazing stuff, the man still relies on a crack stunt team to do the more dangerous stuff. With one of the best action movie franchises continuing to run in theaters through John Wick: Chapter 4, celebrations are in order with another sterling entry in the books. One of Reeves’ stunt doubles has now provided just that sort of spectacle, through sharing an epic video from the shooting of an amazing set piece.

On the Instagram for stunt performer Vincent Bouillon, you’ll find a short glimpse of the Arc de Triomphe brawl that takes place during the third act of this third sequel to John Wick. Part of that carnage sees Keanu Reeves’ central assassin getting thrown into a van in a painful act of violence. With that in mind, please enjoy this short, but sweet footage of Bouillon doubling for Reeves for this glass-shattering mayhem:

Vincent Bouillon also tips his hat to stunt driver Tanner Foust for guiding said van, as well as stunt performer Florian Beaumont for throwing him. Each of these professionals working together make for a seamless experience that can be included among the John Wick: Chapter 4 stunts that Keanu Reeves actually could do. Most action movies might not dig into “revealing the secrets” of such chaotic moments, but then again, the John Wick movies have always celebrated stunt performers , right down to its origin story being guided by former stuntmen Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.

Showing this peek behind the curtain doesn’t take any of the sting out of this John Wick showdown. You can chalk that up to the fact that it’s a practical effect rather than a CGI feat that totally fabricates Mr. Wick slamming into a moving vehicle and getting back up afterwards.

Knowing that it’s all real, right down to the people acting it out, makes behind-the-scenes clips of this nature intriguing and insanely watchable. In fact, you probably didn't notice that this moment wasn't taking place around the Arc de Triomphe's actual roundabout. Unless you actually remembered to click through to the second clip that Vincent Bouilon shared in his post; and if you haven't, look again!

Looking back on Reeves’ statement pertaining to the percentage of John Wick stunts he actually does , that rule of thumb is still intact. Watching Vincent Bouillon being thrown by Florian Beaumont into a van driven by Tanner Foust is definitely something that would make the audience question what they’ve just watched, but only in the best way possible, like any expertly executed stunt scene worth its salt. Though stars like Halle Berry gained Wick-style action skills through the franchise's production, there will always be the need for stunt professionals to really make the crowd go "whoa."