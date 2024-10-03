​​It's So Hard To Believe John Wick Is Already Turning 10, But Fans Of The A+ Keanu Reeves Movie Will Have A Great Way To Celebrate

As we anticipate the release of Ballerina in the world of upcoming 2025 movies , memories of the John Wick saga continue to flood our minds. 2024 is actually an appropriate time for such a celebration, as Keanu Reeves’ unintentional franchise starter is actually turning 10 towards the end of the month!

And if you somehow missed the flick that started it all in theaters, you’re about to have the chance to partake in a great way to celebrate a decade of decimation at the hands of Mr. Wick. Freshly announced by Fathom Events , there will be 10th anniversary screenings of John Wick heading to the movies, slated to take place on November 3rd and 6th. Though you sticklers in the crowd should mark October 24th, as that is the actual date for Mr. Wick's tin anniversary.

Tickets are already on sale, and there’s even a flashy poster and retrospective trailer touting the occasion, because what’s a trip to the world of Wick without colorfully bespoke madness? Especially when that poster looks as gorgeous as it does below:

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Fathom Events)

C’mon. Was there ever going to be a better time to use the tagline “Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back?” The only other situation I can think of is the hypothetical scenario that what’s been said about John Wick: Chapter 5 turns into an actual announcement. And that probably won’t happen for a little while, as not only is Ballerina on the table, but so is Donnie Yen’s proposed John Wick spin-off as Chapter 4 assassin Caine.

Though if those thoughts of the future leave your requiring some extra motivation to seal the deal, there’s an “exclusive sneak peek” at Ana de Armas’ upcoming John Wick spinoff. After the recent debut of the first Ballerina trailer , the potential for new details about Eve Macarro’s quest for vengeance is too good to pass up.

For the moment, I wouldn’t be surprised if Keanu Reeves’ potential return is kept under wraps. Even if the ink is already dried on a deal to have him wreck shop yet again, the reveal would be more powerful if Caine’s developing adventure is the one to break the news. So for now, all we have are our memories of Jonathan, his suits, and his Gun-fu.

Oh, and as you'll see in the John Wick Tenth Anniversary trailer, there's only three words that you should need to buy tickets now:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

John Wick 10th Anniversary (2024) Official Trailer - Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

By that trailer's pledge "Keanu Fucking Reeves" should be enough to bring us all out to celebrate. I can't argue against that, as that's a good reason why seeing John Wick in theaters is a prospect that should excite even the most casual fans. We’ll see if that promise turns into profit, as John Wick’s 10th Anniversary screenings slam into theaters on November 3rd and 6th.