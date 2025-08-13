Macaulay Culkin Admits Why Home Alone 2 Is Really His Favorite Project He's Done, And It's Not Because Of The Pigeon Lady

It's a classic Chrismas movie debate that has nothing to do with John McClane: is Home Alone or its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York a better movie? Personally, though they are both among the best Christmas movies of all time, I was a huge fan of the sequel as a kid. There's just something about Kevin MccAllister running wild in New York City that sparks my imagination. Apparently, star Macaulay Culkin admits he feels similarly about the second film, but for totally different reasons. (And no, it’s not just because of The Pigeon Lady.)

In the season finale of Hot Ones, Macaulay Culkin addressed some long-standing questions fans have had about the Home Alone franchise, including which film he thinks is best. For him, the answer is straightforward and not so much about nostalgia: it's the one in which he has a personal financial stake. He explained:

I got paid more. I think I own five percent of the net. And also 15 perfect of the merchandising. So, if you buy a Talkboy I'm like yeah, I'll take 15 percent of that. Thank you very much. By the way, buy a Talkboy this Christmas.

That's fair. I would probably opt for the project that earned me the most money as well. Especially when we're talking about genuine blockbusters like these two movies.

For those who aren’t aware, the Talkboy was a toy created for Home Alone 2 but went on to inspire its real-life production, becoming the biggest hit toy of the 1993 Christmas season. It was essentially a voice recorder made by Tiger Electronics. The company negotiated with the movie's production team for its creation, and Kevin used it in the film to trick adults into giving him credit cards and cheese pizzas.

Do they still make Talkboys? I think I had at least two or three of those during my childhood. The fact that the Getting Even With Dad star received nearly 15% on each of the devices makes me happy. Get your money, Mac.

The original Home Alone movies are total classics and made a ton of money at the box office. The Good Son actor seems to cherish the franchise, not just because it was successful, but also because of the friendships he built with the cast, especially with his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara. He was incredibly emotional when he reunited with his costar at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2023. O'Hara was there to give a sweet speech about him.

Those first two films starring Macaulay Culkin will always be holiday classics that fans love. There’s a special kind of magic in those films that’s hard to recreate, even though they’ve tried with a bunch of sequels, spin-offs, and reboots—all of which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription. The latest one, Home Sweet Home Alone, is a pretty dull reboot by most accounts, and is only a quasi-sequel to the My Girl star's films.

It's wonderful to see Macaulay Culkin, a former child star, amongst those who continue to thrive in the entertainment industry. He has a fairly busy 2025 movie schedule, having provided a voice for a character in Disney’s upcoming Zootopia 2., which is set to hit theaters on November 26. I doubt he has the same kind of 15% deal as he did on Home Alone 2, though.