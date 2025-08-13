I Just Found Out Dan Levy Has A New Netflix Comedy Coming, And Its Premise Already Speaks To Me As A Schitt's Creek Fan

When Dan Levy made Schitt’s Creek, he absolutely added a series to the list of the most rewatchable TV shows ever . So, I’m always curious what the actor/filmmaker has cooked up next. And, as it turns out, the clever talent is currently filming a new TV show for Netflix that absolutely seems to share some DNA with Schitt’s Creek. Let’s get into it.

A New Dan Levy Comedy Just Started Filming

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Dan Levy is currently in New Jersey filming a new comedy series for Netflix called Big Mistakes, and I’m so here for it. Levy created the series alongside another very funny and talented name in comedy these days, Rachel Sennott, and Levy also serves as its showrunner. The series will star Dan Levy alongside Taylor Ortega, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum and Abby Quinn, who are serving as series regulars, as well as Elizabeth Perkins, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem and Mark Ivanir, who have recurring roles.

The report made me aware of a TV deal Levy currently has with Netflix, which was made back in 2021, and led to Good Grief. But it’s the premise that really has me eyeing the next Dan Levy project.

Why It Has Me Hooked As A Schitt’s Creek Fan

The upcoming series, which I wouldn’t expect to be on the 2025 TV schedule , is centered around siblings who are described as “deeply incapable” as they are blackmailed into “the world of organized crime.” Of course, my mind went straight to Levy and Annie Murphy’s Schitt’s Creek characters , who one could describe similarly.

While I don’t expect Big Mistakes to necessarily be like Schitt’s Creek exactly by any means, I do think Levy knows how to write hilarious sibling relationships and fish-out-of-water storylines, and this sounds like that, except this time the stakes sound much higher than a well-off family being forced to live in a small town. I imagine Levy and Ortega (who is playing the sister in the series) will have to be dodging literal bullets and trying to come out of things alive.

Since the end of Schitt’s Creek back in 2020, Levy has definitely been busy. He had a stint on Sex Education , along with writing/directing and starring in the Netflix movie , Good Grief. He also hosted the 76th Emmy Awards with his dad, Eugene Levy, last year and has had credits in movies like Haunted Mansion, Unfrosted, Smurfs and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

I’m definitely excited to see Dan Levy return to the TV comedy space, and it sounds like a premise that could lend itself to a following from Schitt’s Creek fans like myself, along with multiple seasons. I would imagine we can look forward to the show in 2026, but there’s no release date. For now, we know the show’s in the middle of production, and that incites a reaction that’s the opposite of “Ew, David!”