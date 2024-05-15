John Wick 5 May Not Be A Done Deal, But One Of Chapter 4's Best Characters Is Getting Their Own Spinoff Movie

After the tremendous ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, the world is still hearing whispers surrounding the potential for a John Wick 5. While that prospect isn’t a done deal, and the only link to that universe of the best action movies moved off of the 2024 movie schedule, another promising development has surfaced.

I can say that because thanks to reporting from Variety , it appears that Donnie Yen’s Caine from Chapter 4 is getting his own spinoff. And of course, at this point we know very little about what to expect. What details we do have confirm that the Ip Man star will be reprising his role, and that the untitled John Wick spinoff is aiming to shoot during 2025.

Storywise, this new story will be set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. Which means cutting John Wick: Chapter 4’s original post-credits scene was definitely a good idea. I mean, how long can you continue a franchise when the lead you’re supposed to be following has seemingly died, am I right?

All jokes aside, I was excited to read that detail included in this John Wick adjacent news. As we previously learned, Keanu Reeves’ appearance in director Len Wiseman’s Ballerina is thanks to the fact that its story is a midquel that slots in between John Wick - Chapter 3: Parabellum and Chapter 4’s events. So John’s presumed death hasn’t taken place just yet.

So theoretically, if there’s any hope for a Keanu Reeves’ led John Wick: Chapter 5, the best stepping stone would be Donnie Yen’s new spinoff. Taking into account what's been said about John Wick 5, one can assume this option is still going strong. Provided, of course, that Keanu Reeves feels up to reprising the punishing regimen he undertakes to get into character.

Or perhaps Caine’s next adventure is something so mind blowing, it’ll have the world ready to focus on his exploits as the best way forward in the Wick universe. That's not a knock against Keanu's hypothetical return. Rather, this seems like a prime option to have in play if Mr. Wick's killing days have indeed finally caught up with him.

There’s no wrong answers here, especially when either way leads to more Yen style ass kickings and one-liners. Seriously, watch this scene from John Wick: Chapter 4, and try not to get excited about fight moves as tasty as that ramen on screen:

Donnie Yen’s Caine will return in this untitled John Wick spinoff, which currently has no release date to speak of. However, fans can anticipate the release of the Ana de Armas starring spinoff in 2025, thanks to what we know about Ballerina .

Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 can be streamed through Starz, which can easily be added as an additional option to your pre-existing Prime Video subscription. Sadly, I can't tell you where to go in your area for prime ramen. But if you look hard enough, you can find such delights to enjoy alongside this blockbuster bone cruncher.