Johnny Depp Donated Money To Charity Amber Heard Had Pledged Her Divorce Money To

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines for years thanks to their extensive legal battle, and that trend really heated up once their defamation case went to trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was ultimately the victor in court , with his ex-wife found guilty on three counts and ordered to pay out a whopping $10 million. And the discourse will continue for the foreseeable future, as Depp has donated money to a charity that Heard pledged to donate her divorce money to.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard split up years ago, before they’d eventually battle it out in court. The Aquaman actress was awarded $7 million from their divorce settlement, pledging to donate the money to a number of places including the ACLU and The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. And according to a new report on Twitter by fans of Depp’s NFT work , he’s using those art profits to donate money to charity. This includes the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

The donations that Amber Heard pledged to the Children's Hospital and other locations became a big subject of conversation throughout the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. Specifically whether or any of the money was actually received by organizations like the ACLU. In the end it was determined that much of the money hadn’t actually been donated, presumably because Heard has so many legal bills at the moment. The Depp report indicates $800,000 in total was donated to various hospitals within and outside of the United States from the money made by his NFT art.

This charitable donation is just the latest example of Johnny Depp seemingly attempting to move on with his life following the conclusion of the defamation trial opposite Amber Heard. Depp wasn’t in court when the verdict was revealed, as he had already traveled across the pond to appear as a guitarist opposite Jeff Beck. In addition to his art, Depp has clearly been putting a ton of focus on music lately; he also recently announced a reunion tour for his supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

As for Amber Heard, it’s currently unclear if/when she’ll be able to actually donate the money she committed to various organizations like the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. As previously mentioned, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation, and ordered to pay her ex-husband over $10 million in damages. Her lawyer has gone on record saying the Aquaman actress can’t actually produce such a sum of money, and it’s unclear if Depp’s team will still pursue it. If so, Heard could be stripped of things like her home and even future wages.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stopped filming new roles while concentrating on the defamation case in Virginia. Depp’s career seemed in jeopardy for a while there, especially since he was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing his libel case against the U.K. publication The Sun . But the 59 year-old character actor is preparing to shoot his first new movie after the trial, playing French King Louis XV.