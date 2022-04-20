Johnny Depp Set To Take Stand Again In Trial Against Amber Heard After Detailing Substance Abuse And Denying Physical Assault
Johnny Depp is gearing up for his second day of testimony against Amber Heard.
Actor Johnny Depp has been making a ton of headlines in recent years, not for his work on camera, but because of his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. They’ve been duking it out in court for years, and now Depp has begun testifying for his defamation case against the Aquaman star. Depp is set to take the stand again today, after detailing substance abuse and denying allegations of physical assault.
Johnny Depp was on the stand for hours yesterday, where he largely spoke to his own personal history and difficult childhood. The New York Post has the transcriptions from Depp’s testimony, which definitely peeled back the curtain on the mysterious actor. He particularly opened up about his issues with substance abuse, sharing:
Well, there you have it. Clearly Johnny Depp has had a long and complicated history with drug use, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star helped to give context to said history. Because rather than trying to party and be a rockstar, Depp maintains that he was self-medicating in order to numb the childhood trauma that he lives with.
It might be surprising that Johnny Depp admitted so candidly that he’s been using drugs for decades, especially since Amber Heard has alleged abuse at the hands of the 58 year-old actor while he was intoxicated. Later in his testimony Depp touched on this, seemingly taking umbrage with the connection ex-wife is making, saying:
Johnny Depp is expected to dive deeper into his relationship with Amber Heard on his second day of testimony happening later today. He did briefly address some of his ex-wife’s allegations, specifically her claim that he physically abused her. As Edward Scissorhands himself shared:
Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have slung a variety of wild allegations at each other, ranging from domestic violence to the infamous bed poop story. And smart money says that Depp’s second day of testimony will dive deeper into this aspect of the former couple’s split.
Professionally, Johnny Depp recently booked a new movie gig, while Amber Heard can be seen in Aquaman 2 on March 17th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
