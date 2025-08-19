The Conjuring: Last Rites Unveiled Its Annabelle Popcorn Bucket, But Beware To Anybody Who Eats Out Of This Thing

Move over, Monkey drummer popcorn bucket, because there’s a new horror movie merch icon in town, and she’s a whole lot creepier. With the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites set to hit theaters amid the 2025 movie schedule soon, Regal has revealed the latest collectible guaranteed to haunt your kitchen cabinet: the Annabelle popcorn bucket. As cool as it is, eaters beware, as you’re in for a scare if you're going to eat out of this container.

The Regal theater chain dropped the first look at the Conjuring bucket on Instagram. True to form, the possessed doll is just as unsettling when she’s holding your buttery treat as when she’s staring blankly from behind glass in the Warrens’ artifact room. Fans in the comments wasted no time declaring they “NEED” it — though you might want to think twice before digging in, unless you’re cool with Annabelle cursing your snack time:

A post shared by Regal Cinemas (@regalmovies) A photo posted by on

This cool item is a bittersweet reminder that the final chapter in one of horror’s most successful franchises is nearly here. Last Rites is set to close out the long-running Conjuring Universe and sees paranormal investigators Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) tackling their last case. Trailers for the upcoming horror movie hint at a familiar evil tied to one of their earliest encounters, making it a fitting full-circle finale for a series that’s spanned more than a decade, inspired multiple spinoffs and delivered some of modern horror’s biggest scares.

S what better way to mark the end of an era than with an Annabelle popcorn bucket? Naturally, horror fans had plenty to say when Regal unveiled the collectible on social media. Let's take a look at some of the best comments:

@alexandroarroy – Yeah I’m not bringing that home 😂

@full_circlelife – You know what I think? This is one bucket I will skip.

@lenny_tsents – How and where do we purchase this.

@Jho_fra22 – Amoooooo 😍

@Cinema1ine – Ok, I’ll be watching. I want that bucket🔥

@theghoulishmortal – I fear this is a need.

@zowzaaa – Nope☺️

For me, a longtime Conjuring fan, the choice of Annabelle makes perfect sense. The doll has been a fixture within the franchise ever since her first appearance in the Warrens’ artifact room in 2013’s The Conjuring, which led to three spinoff films centered around the doll. Yet, as cool as the bucket is, some fans are less amused and flat-out refuse to bring Annabelle into their homes. Honestly, that makes sense, given the somewhat creepy vibe of the admittedly creative bucket.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Warrens’ stories blended real-life legends with cinematic scares, and this popcorn bucket blurs the line between fun collectible and haunted artifact. Even if you don’t believe in cursed objects, it’s hard not to feel a little uneasy reaching into Annabelle’s popcorn stash in a dark theater.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Pay $9.99 a month for HBO Max's With Ads plan and receive access to the various movies in the Conjuring franchise. Also, fans can choose from other subscription tiers, including an annual membership that can save a customer up to 20%.

Fans can decide for themselves if they’re brave enough to dig into Annabelle’s cursed popcorn stash when The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theaters on September 5. Bucket or no bucket, the franchise seems determined to send horror lovers off with one final, unforgettable scare. In the meantime, stream past entries in the franchise with an HBO Max subscription.