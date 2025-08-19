I’m Obsessed With This ‘Great Responsibility’ Tom Holland Takes On To Help Out Zendaya When She’s Working

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that's made plenty of headlines through the years is Zendaya and Tom Holland, who met while working on the Spider-Man movies together. And it turns out that the Uncharted star has taken on a "great responsibility" when his fiancée is filming.

Anticipation is high for the recently renamed Dune 3, which will once again bring Zendaya back as Chani. In an interview with The Times, Sam Holland (aka Spider-Man's brother) spoke about sharing recipes with his famous sibling that would fit into his future sister-in-law's diet. As he shared:

I’m especially proud of the veggie section. Zendaya has a plant-based diet and I sent those recipes Tom’s way as he was on dinner duty while she was making a movie in Boston. He went through them one by one and really enjoyed them.

How sweet is that? While Tom Holland is an A-list actor in his own right, I love hearing the way he supports Zendaya when she's in the midst of production. Of course, I have to wonder who is making dinner nowadays, since Spider-Man: Brand New Day is filming and they both have roles. Either way, the Cherry actor is taking on a different type of "great responsibility" by making sure his partner and co-star is properly fed when putting in long hours on set.

Zendaya has been keeping very busy lately, with roles in Dune 3, Spider-Man 4, and Euphoria Season 3, with fans already waiting a number of years for the latter. Despite her busy schedule, the Emmy-winning actress continues to be consistent with her plant-based diet.

Fans have spent years following the love story between the two Spider-Man stars... despite how they've tried to guard their privacy. It all started when Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing, confirming their coupling. And after years of dating Holland proposed to Zendaya during last year's holiday season. As for when the pair will finally tie the knot, that's anyone's guess at this point.

Both Zendaya and Holland are bankable movie stars, so the sky's the limit in regards to their respective careers. While they're both staying busy thanks to upcoming projects, it's nice to see how they support each other while the other is working. That includes cooking duty, which both of the stars seemingly sign up for at various times.

Fans are hyped to see how these to actors will interact in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, especially considering No Way Home's emotional ending. MJ and Ned no longer remember Peter, so it should be fascinating to see what come next.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list.