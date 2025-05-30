‘He’s Guilty Of Being A Cold, Freaky Man.’ Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks Diddy SHOULD Take The Stand

While many of us dream of being rich and famous, it can make one's personal life into a very public matter. This is especially true during arrests, like when Diddy was arrested in New York City back in September. Hardcore and casual fans alike have been following as the legal system took its course, and made headlines for his thousands of bottles of baby oil. The case has been playing out in court, and former record executive Suge Knight has explained why he thinks Diddy should take the stand.

While serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter, Suge Knight has been defending Diddy in the wake of various allegations. Most recently, he appeared (from prison) on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the 60 year-old exec explained why he thinks Diddy taking the stand would keep him out of prison. In his words:

If Puffy got on the stand and told the truth I know he would walk. If he got on the stand and said 'Look, I'm gay and straight. I mess with guys. I mess with women. I do it all.' Puffy's not guilty for the things he did to these people. He's guilty for being a cold freaky man who wants freaky things done to him.

That's definitely an interesting perspective. Diddy is facing sex trafficking charges, related to his infamous "freak offs" and relationship with his ex Cassie Ventura. But Suge Knight seemingly thinks that if Diddy admitted he was sexually fluid and engaging in the sex itself, that it would poke hole in that narrative.

Cassie Ventura took the stand in the Diddy trial, and many of the headlines that surrounding the allegations were in regards to how she was treated, including at said "freak offs". Suge continued to offer his perspective on Piers Morgan, saying:

But in the Cassie situation they could not say he was having sex with the men also. Because that'll make it like his origin. It won't be sex trafficking. It won't be forcing stuff to do. But at the end of the day there's no way Puffy should go to prison for the rest of his life.

The stakes are certainly high for this ongoing legal situation. Life in prison is on the table if he's convicted of the charges levied against him. He's already spent a number of months incarcerated leading up to the trial, but life is something else entirely. For his part, those who served time with Diddy have spoken highly about their interactions with him.

The Diddy trial is ongoing, and CinemaBlend as well as the journalism community as a whole will likely continue following the story. Only time will tell if he actually takes the stand as Suge Knight suggested.