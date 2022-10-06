Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Got Some Of The Best Seats In The House At Recent Concert After Defamation Wins

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial may be over, reaching its verdict in favor of Depp back in June, but as you’ve likely read before, it’s not about the destination, but the friends one makes along the way. In Depp’s instance, his team of lawyers helped bring the actor to victory and perhaps even bring his career back on track. So when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor kicked off his U.S. tour this week, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew got some of the best seats in the house.

Depp and Jeff Beck just played their first show in their month-long North American tour in Washington D.C. Among the audience was Depp’s lawyers, who were pictured hanging out backstage with VIP passes around their necks, per TMZ . Out of court, Camille Vasquez wore black leather pants and boots, whilst Ben Chew wore a t-shirt, jeans with John Lennon artwork on them and a studded leather jacket with stars and red dye on them. They were seriously concert ready!

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck recorded an album together called 18, which was released back in July. Following their show in D.C., they will next play the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts before traveling to New Jersey, New York, Toronto, Kentucky, Chicago, Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada, along with Temecula and San Jose, California. Following Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew’s work with Johnny Depp on the trial, they get to enjoy being VIPs at his first North American show.

Johnny Depp previously played a lineup of shows all over Europe over the summer, just weeks after the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia found Heard guilty of defamation in three counts, thus owing Depp $10 million in damages. Depp was also found guilty on one count in her countersuit, owing $2 million in damages to his ex wife. Since the trial ended, Depp has largely gotten back to work, finding his first acting role as King Louis XV in a French film that will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription once it's released.

While dating rumors previously swirled around Depp and Vasquez, they are keeping it professional. Vasquez is set to defend the actor in court again regarding more assault allegations from the set of the movie City of Lies, which he filmed back in 2017. While Vasquez and Depp are not dating, the actor is allegedly dating one of his previous lawyers , Joelle Rich.