Amber Heard Spotted Abroad In One Of Her First Appearances Since The Defamation Trial Verdict

Luck was not on Amber Heard’s side during the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. A verdict was announced with the jury finding that Heard defamed Depp, owing him $15 million in punitive and compensatory damages. If you were wondering what Heard is up to right now since the defamation verdict, she was last spotted abroad in one of her first appearances.

The last time we saw Amber Heard was when she took a private plane back in June to attend meetings in New York City, only to fly back to DC next to her Virginia home. TMZ spotted the Aquaman star in the faraway land of Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Photos surfaced of the Texas native with her close friend Bianca Butti and her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. It’s hard to know if this Spanish destination is just a vacation for her or a new place to call home.

As soon as the Depp/Heard verdict was announced that the 36-year-old actress would owe Depp millions, her lawyer said that she could not afford to pay the damages owed to her ex. Her plans are to appeal the verdict due to the social media storm that possibly led to the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s win.

If Amber Heard can’t pay , Depp and his legal team could decide on whether or not to continue pursuing the sum Heard owes. Or maybe a new deal could go through where they ask instead of Heard’s silence about certain issues addressed during the trial and to drop the appeal. In a seeming effort to help pay her debts, she quietly sold her Southern California home for over $1 million. If Depp’s legal team doesn’t let go of the money Heard owes, problems between the ex-couple could continue for a long time.

Johnny Depp has got plenty going for him after the trial, as he’s set to play King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry and also collaborated with guitarist Jeff Beck for the rock album 18 that was released in July. In terms of Amber Heard’s career, she’s set to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , reprising her role as Aquaman’s love interest Mera after she “fought” really hard to stay in the movie . She also has a 19th-century-set supernatural thriller in the works called In the Fire about a couple with a young autistic son who experiences worries from the villagers and local priest that the boy is possessed by the devil. Once Heard’s legal drama with Depp starts to simmer down, she’ll hopefully get her career back on the right track.