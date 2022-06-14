Johnny Depp’s Popular Lawyer Camille Vasquez Will Defend Him A Second Time In Court, Appear In One Other Depp-Related Project

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle lasted years, but it has seemingly come to an end. The verdict of the defamation trial in Virginia sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and his ex-wife was ordered to pay over $10 million . Although Depp’s popular lawyer Camille Vasquez will defend him a second time in court, as well as appear in one other Depp-related project.

Camille Vasquez was the breakaway legal star from the Depp/Heard trial, although some fans speculated that she was actually dating the Edward Scissorshands actor. While she’s gone on record to deny this following their victory in court, Vasquez and Johnny Depp are once again working with each other on a legal matter. According to ET , she’ll be on his legal team over previous assault allegations coming from the set of his movie City of Lies, and will defend him in court.

The assault case is unconnected to Johnny Depp’s legal issues with Amber Heard. Instead, it’s coming from location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks, who worked with Johnny Depp on the set of City of Lies back in 2017. His lawsuit claims that Depp assaulted him on set, punching him in the ribcage and reportedly offering $100 for Brooks to punch him back. He also claims that he was fired after refusing to promise that he wouldn’t sue the actor.

It will be Camille Vasquez’s job to disprove this claim, and they’ve reportedly got a key witness who disputes the way the confrontation between Greg Brooks and Johnny Depp ultimately went down. And there will on doubt be plenty of eyes on the legal proceedings in the wake of the Amber Heard trial as Vasquez’s newfound fame.

Aside from their collaboration in another courtroom, Camille Vasquez is also set to appear in a Depp-related project. Namely The Johnny Vs. Amber documentary series that’s coming to Discovery+. Both she and colleague Benjamin G. Chew will be interviewed for the documentary, as well as folks from Amber Heard’s side of the aisle. The doc is actually a sequel to the first season of Johnny vs. Amber, which focused on the Pirates actor’s libel case against the U.K. publication The Sun. But unlike the stateside defamation case, Depp ultimately lost that case.

Given an on camera appearance in Johnny Vs. Amber and the current press tour that Camille Vasquez is on in the wake of the defamation trial, smart money says there will be plenty more TikToks arriving online about her from Johnny Depp fans. We’ll just have to see how their second legal collaboration shakes out, and if there will once again be cameras in the courtroom .