JoJo Siwa Just Joined A Horror Movie That Sounds Like A Slasher Version Of Se7en

While it wasn’t exactly a slasher flick, director David Fincher’s Se7en is still considered a thriller masterpiece that falls into the bucket of a “ horror movie .” If you’re one of the people that loves that story, but wished it had a killer that stalked their prey all Jason Voorhees like, you’re in luck. A new project called All My Friends Are Dead sounds like it’s doing exactly that, and with entertainment superstar/ Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa joining up as one of the potential victims.

Announced through reporting from Deadline , All My Friends Are Dead comes from a script by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum, and is set to be directed by Feast and Saw 3D co-writer Marcas Dunstan. It’s presumed that there will be seven young folks on the slab when all is said and done, as this group of young music festival attendees will all be killed in connection to one of the seven deadly sins.

Whether or not JoJo Siwa is the final girl of All My Friends Are Dead is unclear at this moment. Casting is still in process, and the only other actor on board is Little Fires Everywhere star Jade Pettyjohn. For all we know, her casting is meant to be the first kill that kicks things off, much like Drew Barrymore in the original Scream .

Although considering Siwa has survived elimination through both her history making season of Dancing with the Stars and growing up in the cutthroat world of Dance Moms, there’s potential for her to be the final girl after all. Or, even more exciting is the possibility that she’s secretly the killer. Though that last scenario would take some work, as Jojo Siwa is so well known that it’d have to be part of a killer twist to All My Friends Are Dead’s mysterious story.

Going from a judge on So You Think You Can Dance to a slashing judge of her peers would be one hell of a career move for the typically cheery and upbeat image of Siwa. No matter what this opportunity presents the young actor, it’s clearly something new on a resume full of variety. With that in mind, a twist involving JoJo Siwa being the secret killer among this batch of fresh meat is part of what gives this upcoming movie such potential, and it's going to take a lot to convince us otherwise.