Dancing With The Stars’ Jenna Johnson Explains JoJo’s Siwa’s Greatest Strength In History-Making Season 30

Dancing with the Stars’ Jenna Johnson made history with entertainer JoJo Siwa as the franchise’s first same-sex dance couple, but that’s been an afterthought to the duo’s dominant season they’ve had so far. With two perfect scores already this season, it’s hard not to talk about their incredible dance routines during the live show, which Johnson recently revealed is where she sees Siwa’s greatest strength.

I had the chance to talk to Jenna Johnson ahead of Dancing with the Stars’ semifinals round and asked her where she sees her dance partner JoJo Siwa at her best. Johnson revealed exclusively to CinemaBlend that Siwa always shows up in the clutch, which may not be a surprise given her performances.

I think that she is one of the hardest-working people I've ever met. In the dance studio, in her career, just in life, you know, she has this zest for life. But I think that she is a game-time player for sure. And, even if she's having the worst day, or we've had a shaky rehearsal or even on show day, we have like a dress rehearsal before we do the live show, and it doesn't always go as planned. And usually, some people crack under that pressure and get in their head, and they just stress out and then mess up come the live show. She will show up no matter what during the live show. And that is something that I think has been one of our advantages. She's able to clear her head and just be focused in the moment, and I so appreciate that so much. Because going live is scary, you know, this isn't pre-taped. We don't get multiple takes, this is one take, and that's it.

JoJo Siwa’s performances almost always look perfect during Dancing with the Stars, so one could assume that’s how she is all the time. According to Jenna Johnson, though, that’s not the case, and even the best stars can falter while rehearsing or even in the hours leading up to the show. Honestly, it makes it all the more impressive to hear she hasn’t had those mistakes ( save one ) happen during live performances, which has no doubt made her and Johnson frontrunners to win Season 30.

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa are Dancing with the Stars’ first same-sex couple, which will make Johnson’s run with her memorable enough. Aside from that historic moment, though, Johnson talked about her dance partner and how Siwa has legitimately become one of her favorite dance partners of all time.

Oh man, she is by far one of my favorites. I think that you get some points in your life on this show that you'll never forget, and you're going to forever cherish. And the season is one of those that I will absolutely never forget—even our partnership, the connection that we have, the understanding we have. The love that we have for one another. It's just been a dream, and I just don't want it to end, honestly. Like, we have two more weeks, and that makes me physically ill. I just don't want the season to end because every day has been such a joy to work with her.

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa still seem to be frontrunners to win Dancing with the Stars Season 30, though their success will ultimately fall in the hands of the fans. The two found themselves up for elimination not long ago despite phenomenally high scores all season long, and fellow competitors Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy ( who is married to Johnson ) missed out on the semifinals due to lack of audience support . Time will tell if Johnson and Siwa will overcome adversity to win Season 30 or if they’ll end up another talented dance team with their time cut short.