Dancing With The Stars’ Jenna Johnson Explains JoJo’s Siwa’s Greatest Strength In History-Making Season 30
By Mick Joest last updated
Jenna Johnson spoke to CinemaBlend about JoJo Siwa.
Dancing with the Stars’ Jenna Johnson made history with entertainer JoJo Siwa as the franchise’s first same-sex dance couple, but that’s been an afterthought to the duo’s dominant season they’ve had so far. With two perfect scores already this season, it’s hard not to talk about their incredible dance routines during the live show, which Johnson recently revealed is where she sees Siwa’s greatest strength.
I had the chance to talk to Jenna Johnson ahead of Dancing with the Stars’ semifinals round and asked her where she sees her dance partner JoJo Siwa at her best. Johnson revealed exclusively to CinemaBlend that Siwa always shows up in the clutch, which may not be a surprise given her performances.
JoJo Siwa’s performances almost always look perfect during Dancing with the Stars, so one could assume that’s how she is all the time. According to Jenna Johnson, though, that’s not the case, and even the best stars can falter while rehearsing or even in the hours leading up to the show. Honestly, it makes it all the more impressive to hear she hasn’t had those mistakes (save one) happen during live performances, which has no doubt made her and Johnson frontrunners to win Season 30.
Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa are Dancing with the Stars’ first same-sex couple, which will make Johnson’s run with her memorable enough. Aside from that historic moment, though, Johnson talked about her dance partner and how Siwa has legitimately become one of her favorite dance partners of all time.
Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa still seem to be frontrunners to win Dancing with the Stars Season 30, though their success will ultimately fall in the hands of the fans. The two found themselves up for elimination not long ago despite phenomenally high scores all season long, and fellow competitors Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy (who is married to Johnson) missed out on the semifinals due to lack of audience support. Time will tell if Johnson and Siwa will overcome adversity to win Season 30 or if they’ll end up another talented dance team with their time cut short.
Dancing with the Stars airs over on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With only a short time left in the competition, every vote counts more than ever, so be sure to vote for favorites and who deserves to take home the trophy in Season 30.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.