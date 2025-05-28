Charli XCX Wants To Join A Final Destination Movie After Bloodlines, And I’m Loving Her Pitch For A Sequel

Dear readers, it just might be time to call it Final Destination summer, and I say that fully knowing that Bloodlines’ spot on the 2025 movie schedule came way before Memorial Day weekend. But between Bloodlines’ morbidly beautiful box office , and the rave reviews the picture has snagged, people are still going to be talking about this smash hit horror show.

Singer/actor Charli XCX is one of those people, and her reaction comes with a pitch for a sequel - which, of course, leaves a prime spot for her to jump on board. Her idea rests on a key point about the Final Destination movies, and even comes with suggested castings and directors!

Final Destination Movies Do Follow The Basic Concept Of Killing ‘Hot People’

Taking to TikTok as she prepared to see the latest entry from directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the pop star got right to brass tacks. Showing that she probably has a Max subscription that allows her to stream all of the past installments, Charli XCX boiled down the entire Final Destination series to this premise:

The reason I love these movies is that they really are just about hot people getting killed. There’s no like moral backbone to the story. It’s just like, they’re hot, they’re cursed and they deserve to die. And these films do so well, like, no matter who’s in them.… It doesn’t matter who’s in these films, they do like, super, super well.

Even though our Final Destination Bloodlines review highlights that there’s more of a tenderness to this round of Death’s grand plan, what Ms. XCX said above makes total sense. Much as the slashers of yore that pitted photogenic young people against the foe of the moment, putting pretty darlings through the meat grinder is a bedrock of horror tradition.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Starting at $9.99 a month (With Ads), and with other tiers of premium/no-interruption streaming also available, an HBO Max subscription could be one hell of a time. Not only are all of the Final Destination movies streaming on that platform, but there are also original shows like The Last of Us that can keep the scares going.

I mean, how would you explain some of the outfits and decisions made in the heat of something like the Friday the 13th series? Charli XCX gets that, and with that thought in mind, the pitch for a Final Destination sequel shared below sounds less like fan fiction and more like a viable idea.

(Image credit: Atlantic Records/YouTube)

Charli XCX’s Final Destination Sequel Idea Is Pretty Damned Rad

While on first glance Charli XCX’s Final Destination pitch sounds like it could be the remake of The Neon Demon no one asked for, her grasp on both the genre and this particular formula sidesteps such criticism. Here now is the story pitch, as well as a pretty stacked casting list that should be reaching out to their agents ASAP:

And so I was thinking, ‘Shouldn’t there be a sort of, ‘It Girl’ version to this franchise? You know? Like a Final Destination … with kind of like Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabriette, Romy Mars, Me, [Quenlin] Blackwell, Devon Lee Carlson. Maybe there's a scream queen in there, like Jenna (Ortega), maybe there's an OG scream queen...like Sissy Spacek.

I don’t know about the rest of you, but Death stalking a bunch of supermodels, actors, and influencers through Hollywood sounds kinda cool. The set pieces could range from a fashion show gone deadly, a pop concert leading to a huge wave of destruction, and potentially the most disastrous audition - for what else, a horror movie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, Charli XCX deserves a ton of credit for fleshing this idea out, right down to the inclusion of Jenna Ortega and Sissy Spacek as the “scream queens” to hold down tradition. But if that’s not enough proof of the “Guess” singer’s love of the genre, check out her list of dream directors to make it a reality:

And then it's also directed by a horror auteur, like Ti West, or Coralie [Fargeat]. Or play into the B-movieness of it all and get Robert Rodriguez to do it, and everybody's getting completely massacred. ... I don't know, maybe take a big swing and get [David] Fincher to do it. Imagine.

Final Destination Bloodlines showed that there’s still life in this franchise yet, and who wouldn’t want to throw a couple log trucks on the fire to bring it back again? I don’t want to be presumptuous or anything, as my heart is still broken over Charli XCX’s rumored Narnia casting not coming to pass. Still, surely one of her concerts would be the perfect venue for Death’s plan to reach all of those “It Girls” waiting to die.

I hate that this is the point where I have to remind everyone that this is all merely a hypothetical scenario, and the franchise powers-that-be would need to turn the wheels to make it all happen. However, if all of this talk about Final Destination has you excited to dance with death once more, fear not.

Bloodlines is still in theaters, with the rest of the series streaming on Max. Meanwhile, I’ll try not to imagine David Fincher directing a mortality-filled tribute to his “Vogue” music video, or any of the other delicious possibilities Charli XCX has now left us all to ponder.