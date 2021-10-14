Scream’s Drew Barrymore Shares Rare Footage From Wes Craven’s Original Set

Spooky season is currently in full swing, and plenty of moviegoers are taking the time to watch a scary movie. Wes Craven’s 1996 classic Scream changed the genre forever, with fans are eager to see Ghostface return to theaters this January. And the iconic Drew Barrymore recently shared rare footage from Craven’s original set.

The original Scream movie shocked audiences when Drew Barrymore’s character Casey Becker died in the chilling opening sequence. With the 2022 Scream recently releasing its first trailer, Barrymore took the time to share some A+ set videos from her time filming the OG slasher. You can check that out below, and see that iconic scene coming together:

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) A photo posted by on

While Drew Barrymore looked absolutely terrified in Scream’s theatrical cut, this clip shows that she did manage to have some fun while being killed by Ghostface. But those who know Barrymore’s sparkling personality, this should hardly be a surprise. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above video comes to us from Drew Barrymore’s personal Instagram account, and is sure to delight the generations of Scream fans out there. The series of clips is set to the soundtrack of the movie, specifically “Red White Hand” by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds. Barrymore is shown in Casey’s signature white sweater, which gets progressively more bloodied as filming goes on.

It looks like Drew Barrymore endured some chilly night shoots while working on Scream, despite her limited screen time in the movie. We can see the actress-producer bundled up between takes, and can see Casey’s wear and tear as the clip goes on. Luckily that’s balanced by Barrymore dancing on set and being overall delightful.

Given Drew Barrymore’s star power, her early death in Scream proved that truly no one was safe in Wes Craven’s beloved slasher. This is a concept that Barrymore herself was passionate about , hand-picking the role of Casey over the protagonist Sidney. That decision also made way for Neve Campbell’s outstanding performance as the final girl, and she’s set to appear in the 2022 sequel as well.

For her part, Drew Barrymore also continues to have a great sense of humor about her iconic role in Scream. She even rocked her signature wig and sweater to play Casey in some segments for The Drew Barrymore Show. Check it out below,

The new Scream movie is just months away, arriving in theaters exclusively this January. And since the first trailer arrived, anticipation is at a fever pitch. Marketing for the blockbuster has obviously kicked off, with some lucky fans even getting to stay at Stu’s house from the original movie via Airbnb.