Jonah Hill And His Girlfriend Amusingly Called Out Those Engagement Rumors In Matching Posts Referencing Boba Yoda And Your Mom

The Internet is a place where rumors and facts both spread like wildfire, and sometimes it can be tough to tell fact from fiction, unless a celebrity sets the record straight. This week, Don’t Look Up actor Jonah Hill was alleged to have gotten engaged to his longtime partner Sarah Brady, joining Jennifer Garner and other celebs to face these sorts of rumors in recent months. However, the actor and his surfer partner shut those rumors down pretty swiftly, and they did so with a little help from your mom and Baby Yoda.

Taking a page from the likes of Letterkenny and that locker room scene in Remember the Titans, Jonah Hill threw out a classic “your mom” joke. He did this while addressing rumors that had run around thanks to a blind item on an Instagram page that had stated “A list actor that has been away on vacay in hawaii with surfer GF will return to Hollywood this Thursday ENGAGED!” See exhibit A.

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) A photo posted by on

I know Hawaii’s popular, but there aren’t that many A-list actors who spent the Valentine’s Day holiday in the Islands of Aloha with their girlfriends, so it didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what this was about… The fact is, though, that Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady refuted these rumors shortly thereafter, and anyone who believed them probably deserves this your mom joke:

(Image credit: Jonah Hill, Instagram Stories)

Sarah Brady also took to Instagram Stories and linked out to a post about Jonah Hill’s comment, noting “te amo bebe” with two crying laughing emojis. She also had her own take on the matter, however, saying she’d chosen to marry Baby Yoda instead of her Valentine. This is even funnier once you consider that Jonah Hill was accused of beefing with Baby Yoda just a few weeks ago. It’s like full circle trolling.

(Image credit: Sarah Brady, Instagram Stories)

Just remember that Grogu ate the Frog Lady's final chance at offspring, so he's pretty punk rock.