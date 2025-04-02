Someone Asked Glen Powell's Mom What's Going On With Her Son And Sydney Sweeney, And She Had A Definitive Answer

It’s kind of feeling like 2023, and that’s because there is, once again, a lot of speculation surrounding Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s relationship. After rumors started to swirl that the actress and her fiancé Jonathan Davino were in a rough place, she was seen at Glen Powell's sister, Leslie Powell's, wedding . That reignited the romance rumors about the Anyone But You co-stars. However, now, the actor’s mom, Cyndy Powell, is setting the record straight.

After photos of Glen and Sweeney hanging out together at his sister’s wedding were posted online, speculation akin to what happened in 2023 started spreading. However, Cyndy Powell spoke to The Daily Mail about the actress attending her daughter’s wedding and being seen with her co-star, and she set the record straight. Making it very clear that the two actors are not dating, Cyndy said:

They're definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend.

Cyndy continued to explain that the Euphoria actress is “really close friends” with the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s whole family, citing that she’s specifically close to Glen’s sister, Leslie.

The timing of all this is admittedly coincidental, as fans started to think Sweeney and her fiancé broke up late last month. It’s also rumored that The Housemaid star called off her wedding . So, her being seen with the Set It Up actor at this wedding added more fuel to the rumor fire.

However, Cyndy clearly set the record straight, explaining that the two are simply just very close friends:

He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long and they've both been single and together and with other people.

Glen’s mother also said her son’s group of friends is “really nice,” and they “take care of each other.” She then noted that her kid and his co-star could make “anything happen” if they want, saying:

They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point.

However, when it comes to her son’s future with Sweeney, she made it clear that it’s none of her business. When asked if she’d like to see them romantically linked, she said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That is none of my business. I just want what's best for everybody. I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after.

However, with Glen Powell’s schedule, love might not be in the cards just yet. Cyndy noted that too, saying that while he wants to have a family, he’s “too busy right now.” Notably, he does have a busy year, as his film Running Man is among 2025’s movie releases and his series Chad Powers will be part of the 2025 TV schedule .

She also reiterated that while her family is very close with Sydney Sweeney, she is not dating the Hit Man star:

We love Sydney. We've considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven't seen her in a long time. She's really a friend and we all enjoy her.

Well, there you have it. According to Cyndy Powell, the Anyone But You co-stars are not dating.