Someone Asked Glen Powell's Mom What's Going On With Her Son And Sydney Sweeney, And She Had A Definitive Answer
Cyndy Powell explained what's going on.
It’s kind of feeling like 2023, and that’s because there is, once again, a lot of speculation surrounding Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s relationship. After rumors started to swirl that the actress and her fiancé Jonathan Davino were in a rough place, she was seen at Glen Powell's sister, Leslie Powell's, wedding. That reignited the romance rumors about the Anyone But You co-stars. However, now, the actor’s mom, Cyndy Powell, is setting the record straight.
After photos of Glen and Sweeney hanging out together at his sister’s wedding were posted online, speculation akin to what happened in 2023 started spreading. However, Cyndy Powell spoke to The Daily Mail about the actress attending her daughter’s wedding and being seen with her co-star, and she set the record straight. Making it very clear that the two actors are not dating, Cyndy said:
Cyndy continued to explain that the Euphoria actress is “really close friends” with the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s whole family, citing that she’s specifically close to Glen’s sister, Leslie.
The timing of all this is admittedly coincidental, as fans started to think Sweeney and her fiancé broke up late last month. It’s also rumored that The Housemaid star called off her wedding. So, her being seen with the Set It Up actor at this wedding added more fuel to the rumor fire.
However, Cyndy clearly set the record straight, explaining that the two are simply just very close friends:
Glen’s mother also said her son’s group of friends is “really nice,” and they “take care of each other.” She then noted that her kid and his co-star could make “anything happen” if they want, saying:
However, when it comes to her son’s future with Sweeney, she made it clear that it’s none of her business. When asked if she’d like to see them romantically linked, she said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, with Glen Powell’s schedule, love might not be in the cards just yet. Cyndy noted that too, saying that while he wants to have a family, he’s “too busy right now.” Notably, he does have a busy year, as his film Running Man is among 2025’s movie releases and his series Chad Powers will be part of the 2025 TV schedule.
She also reiterated that while her family is very close with Sydney Sweeney, she is not dating the Hit Man star:
Well, there you have it. According to Cyndy Powell, the Anyone But You co-stars are not dating.
However, while that rumor has been put to rest, there are still a lot of questions surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s relationship with Jonathan Davino. While it has not been confirmed if they broke up, it’s been alleged that they have been living apart since January and that they canceled their wedding. So, as we learn more about the state of their relationship, we’ll keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After John Wick 5 Is Announced, Kanye West Has A (Valid) Question About The Keanu Reeves Sequel
Amidst Rumors And Release Date Delay, Maggie Gyllenhaal Doubled Down On The Bride And Her ‘Radical’ Vision