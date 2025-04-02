Someone Asked Glen Powell's Mom What's Going On With Her Son And Sydney Sweeney, And She Had A Definitive Answer

News
By published

Cyndy Powell explained what's going on.

From left to right: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Anyone But You, they both have serious expressions on their faces.
(Image credit: Sony)

It’s kind of feeling like 2023, and that’s because there is, once again, a lot of speculation surrounding Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s relationship. After rumors started to swirl that the actress and her fiancé Jonathan Davino were in a rough place, she was seen at Glen Powell's sister, Leslie Powell's, wedding. That reignited the romance rumors about the Anyone But You co-stars. However, now, the actor’s mom, Cyndy Powell, is setting the record straight.

After photos of Glen and Sweeney hanging out together at his sister’s wedding were posted online, speculation akin to what happened in 2023 started spreading. However, Cyndy Powell spoke to The Daily Mail about the actress attending her daughter’s wedding and being seen with her co-star, and she set the record straight. Making it very clear that the two actors are not dating, Cyndy said:

They're definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend.

Cyndy continued to explain that the Euphoria actress is “really close friends” with the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s whole family, citing that she’s specifically close to Glen’s sister, Leslie.

The timing of all this is admittedly coincidental, as fans started to think Sweeney and her fiancé broke up late last month. It’s also rumored that The Housemaid star called off her wedding. So, her being seen with the Set It Up actor at this wedding added more fuel to the rumor fire.

However, Cyndy clearly set the record straight, explaining that the two are simply just very close friends:

He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long and they've both been single and together and with other people.

Glen’s mother also said her son’s group of friends is “really nice,” and they “take care of each other.” She then noted that her kid and his co-star could make “anything happen” if they want, saying:

They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point.

However, when it comes to her son’s future with Sweeney, she made it clear that it’s none of her business. When asked if she’d like to see them romantically linked, she said:

That is none of my business. I just want what's best for everybody. I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after.

However, with Glen Powell’s schedule, love might not be in the cards just yet. Cyndy noted that too, saying that while he wants to have a family, he’s “too busy right now.” Notably, he does have a busy year, as his film Running Man is among 2025’s movie releases and his series Chad Powers will be part of the 2025 TV schedule.

She also reiterated that while her family is very close with Sydney Sweeney, she is not dating the Hit Man star:

We love Sydney. We've considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven't seen her in a long time. She's really a friend and we all enjoy her.

Well, there you have it. According to Cyndy Powell, the Anyone But You co-stars are not dating.

However, while that rumor has been put to rest, there are still a lot of questions surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s relationship with Jonathan Davino. While it has not been confirmed if they broke up, it’s been alleged that they have been living apart since January and that they canceled their wedding. So, as we learn more about the state of their relationship, we’ll keep you updated.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4

After John Wick 5 Is Announced, Kanye West Has A (Valid) Question About The Keanu Reeves Sequel
The Bride

Amidst Rumors And Release Date Delay, Maggie Gyllenhaal Doubled Down On The Bride And Her ‘Radical’ Vision
LeBron James speaks on The Today Show, Diddy speaks at the BET Awards and Jay-Z talks on Hart to Heart.

Reps For LeBron James, Jay-Z And More Respond After Diddy Accuser Claims The Stars Watched Him Get Abused At Party
See more latest
Most Popular
LeBron James speaks on The Today Show, Diddy speaks at the BET Awards and Jay-Z talks on Hart to Heart.
Reps For LeBron James, Jay-Z And More Respond After Diddy Accuser Claims The Stars Watched Him Get Abused At Party
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
After John Wick 5 Is Announced, Kanye West Has A (Valid) Question About The Keanu Reeves Sequel
Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
Simu Liu Posted A Shirtless Thirst Trap In Grey Sweatpants And He Definitely Looks Ready To Play Shang-Chi Again
The Bride
Amidst Rumors And Release Date Delay, Maggie Gyllenhaal Doubled Down On The Bride And Her ‘Radical’ Vision
Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight studying old Ducky documents in NCIS
NCIS' Fun April Fool's Day Spinoff Gag Earned The Approval Of The CBS Drama's Stars And...Young Sheldon?
Georgie is stunned as Connor makes a move on the woman at the music store
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Georgie Coaches Connor On Romance In Exclusive Episode Clip, And I'm Shocked How It Plays Out
Scarecrow: The Reaping 2022 house Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights
I Was Stoked To Hear Universal Horror Unleashed Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite HHN House, But The Improvements Are Blowing Me Away: ‘Spoiler Alert'
Pelia giving a sassy look to the other red shirts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Got Me So Psyched For Season 3 With Its Newest Trailer, And I Can't Figure Out Which Of These Moments I'm Most Excited About
Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose getting ready for the dance in West Side Story
Ariana DeBose Reposted A Vicious Quote About Former Co-Star Rachel Zegler But Now Says She Didn't Realize It Was About Rachel Zegler
Rachel Brosnahan in Superman
Rachel Brosnahan Is Already Method Dressing For Superman, And Her Newspaper Dress Was Giving All The Daily Planet Vibes