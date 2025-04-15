This Video Of Michael B. Jordan And Hailee Steinfeld Doing Sinners Press Is Cute, But Fans Are Still Making Shameik Moore Comments
There's quite a bit to this story.
This coming weekend will mark the release of one of the biggest titles on the 2025 movie schedule – Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. The horror/action flick has stoked a lot of buzz, partially due to the star power behind it. Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld are among the leads, and they’ve been doing press as of late. That’s resulted in some particularly cute moments, including a funny back-and-forth during a Hot Ones segment. Fans seem to enjoy it as well but, at the same time, they’re still sharing takes related to Shameik Moore.
What Happened In The Viral Video Of Hailee Steinfeld And Michael B. Jordan?
In the midst of promoting their upcoming horror movie, Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan appeared on Hot Ones Versus. As part of that game, they asked each other a question and had to choose between telling the truth or eating a spicy wing. The entire segment is fun, as it sees the two A-listers having fun and being playful with each other. That all culminates in Steinfeld winning and, upon that, she and Jordan share a funny moment when he attempts to present her with the trophy. Check it out in the Instagram clip below:
A post shared by First We Feast (@firstwefeast)
A photo posted by on
Well, that’s certainly a moment for the books, as that’s truly a hilariously epic fail on the Creed star’s part. Nevertheless, it would seem that both he and his co-star were having a great time playing the game (which is on YouTube in its entirety). Fans took to the comments to express their pleasure as well but, at the same time, more than a few of them brought up Shameik Moore:
- I already know shameik moore is furious after seeing this video💀😂 - lilallen008
- Shameik Moore next tweet: Empires fall when Kings go behind [each other's] backs - nico2reveco
- Shameik Moore is boutta give his best performance in BTSV -elnurzcut
- Can’t spell Shameik without shame - remus_is_goated
- Shamiek Moore is foaming through his teeth - timmoreno
Hailee Steinfeld notably worked with Shameik Moore on the animated Spider-Man films that have been released over the past several years, and they’ll reunite for the upcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse. As of late, there have been a lot of assumptions regarding Moore, and that would appear to be what’s playing into these fan comments?
Why Has Shameik Moore Been A Topic Of Discussion As Of Late, And How Is Hailee Steinfeld Involved?
For some time now, it’s been alleged that the two Spider-Verse co-stars have been somewhat flirty while making and promoting the films. A number of interview clips have shown the two palling around while discussing the movies. Some have strongly argued on social media, however, that the Miles Morales voice actor has a thing for his co-star. It’s for that reason that many evoked Moore’s name when his castmate became engaged to Josh Allen, the QB of the Buffalo Bills. The common assumption seemed to be that Moore was upset by that development.
Some social media users also shaded Shameik Moore for not being in a relationship with Hailee Steinfeld due to other Spider-Man actors having dated their co-stars like Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone and Tom Holland & Zendaya (who are now engaged). There’s no firm evidence to prove that Moore was upset by his co-star’s engagement. However, he did spark more speculation when he shared a post on X around the same time, and it reads as follows:
On that note, to tie this all back to the Michael B. Jordan/Hailee Steinfeld video, fans seem to be suggesting that Shameik Moore would be jealous of the two actors’ interactions in the clip. Again, this is all hearsay, so there’s no way of knowing Moore’s true feelings about Steinfeld’s engagement or her friendship with Jordan. What can be said, though, is that Jordan and Steinfeld simply seem to be enjoying hanging out together ahead of Sinners’ release in theaters on April 18.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘She’s Keeping Up A Huge Wall’: What Megan Fox Allegedly Wants From MGK Following The Birth Of Their First Child
Florence Pugh Talks ‘Scary Break-Up’ And Why ‘It’s Not Easy’ To Be The Person Who Loves Her