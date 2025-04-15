This Video Of Michael B. Jordan And Hailee Steinfeld Doing Sinners Press Is Cute, But Fans Are Still Making Shameik Moore Comments

This coming weekend will mark the release of one of the biggest titles on the 2025 movie schedule – Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. The horror/action flick has stoked a lot of buzz, partially due to the star power behind it. Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld are among the leads, and they’ve been doing press as of late. That’s resulted in some particularly cute moments, including a funny back-and-forth during a Hot Ones segment. Fans seem to enjoy it as well but, at the same time, they’re still sharing takes related to Shameik Moore.

What Happened In The Viral Video Of Hailee Steinfeld And Michael B. Jordan?

In the midst of promoting their upcoming horror movie, Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan appeared on Hot Ones Versus. As part of that game, they asked each other a question and had to choose between telling the truth or eating a spicy wing. The entire segment is fun, as it sees the two A-listers having fun and being playful with each other. That all culminates in Steinfeld winning and, upon that, she and Jordan share a funny moment when he attempts to present her with the trophy. Check it out in the Instagram clip below:

Well, that’s certainly a moment for the books, as that’s truly a hilariously epic fail on the Creed star’s part. Nevertheless, it would seem that both he and his co-star were having a great time playing the game (which is on YouTube in its entirety). Fans took to the comments to express their pleasure as well but, at the same time, more than a few of them brought up Shameik Moore:

I already know shameik moore is furious after seeing this video💀😂 - lilallen008

Shameik Moore next tweet: Empires fall when Kings go behind [each other's] backs - nico2reveco

Shameik Moore is boutta give his best performance in BTSV - elnurzcut

Can’t spell Shameik without shame - remus_is_goated

Shamiek Moore is foaming through his teeth - timmoreno

Hailee Steinfeld notably worked with Shameik Moore on the animated Spider-Man films that have been released over the past several years, and they’ll reunite for the upcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse. As of late, there have been a lot of assumptions regarding Moore, and that would appear to be what’s playing into these fan comments?

Why Has Shameik Moore Been A Topic Of Discussion As Of Late, And How Is Hailee Steinfeld Involved?

For some time now, it’s been alleged that the two Spider-Verse co-stars have been somewhat flirty while making and promoting the films. A number of interview clips have shown the two palling around while discussing the movies. Some have strongly argued on social media, however, that the Miles Morales voice actor has a thing for his co-star. It’s for that reason that many evoked Moore’s name when his castmate became engaged to Josh Allen, the QB of the Buffalo Bills. The common assumption seemed to be that Moore was upset by that development.

Some social media users also shaded Shameik Moore for not being in a relationship with Hailee Steinfeld due to other Spider-Man actors having dated their co-stars like Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone and Tom Holland & Zendaya (who are now engaged). There’s no firm evidence to prove that Moore was upset by his co-star’s engagement. However, he did spark more speculation when he shared a post on X around the same time, and it reads as follows:

There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply.

On that note, to tie this all back to the Michael B. Jordan/Hailee Steinfeld video, fans seem to be suggesting that Shameik Moore would be jealous of the two actors’ interactions in the clip. Again, this is all hearsay, so there’s no way of knowing Moore’s true feelings about Steinfeld’s engagement or her friendship with Jordan. What can be said, though, is that Jordan and Steinfeld simply seem to be enjoying hanging out together ahead of Sinners’ release in theaters on April 18.