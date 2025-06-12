See Ava Phillippe Hilariously Poke Fun At (Totally Reasonable) Comments Saying Her Boyfriend Looks Like Dad Ryan Phillippe

With every passing year, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon post about their mini-me kids, continuing to remind the public that the youngins are spot-on copies of their parents. What the A-list co-parent clan hasn't previously experienced is adding another dopplegänger into the mix as a significant other. Eldest child Ava, who is no stranger to responding to bold online comments, humorously dropped a response post to someone (pretty reasonably) aligning her boyfriend’s looks to her dad’s.

Firstly, the TikTok commenter’s opinion is based on how the Motorheads actor looked in the revealing and still iconic role in Cruel Intentions (the film starring her parents), not her present-day dad. To reply to the oddball thought, a quick video of her and boyfriend, Dakota Brubaker, who replicated Phillippe’s black turtleneck-glasses look, was posted. Their reaction while reading the comment back and responding is the best part–take a look for yourself:

It’s kind of shocking how the TikTok user isn’t entirely wrong about the idea! But she did say ‘close enough,’ and if it weren’t for the young couple leaning into it, maybe it’s a farther stretch. Regardless, this clip is hilarious, and to have overlaid Bittersweet Symphony, the movie’s closing song, is an incredible cherry on top. The comment section was going off in response to the lol-worthy content–here are just a few of the responses:

if not Cruel Intentions why Cruel Intentions shaped? - MrMonkey

this song choice is DIABOLICAL🔥- Doris Kara Brown

Not the turtle neck too 😂😂😂- Your moms favorite.

Okay so what is Sebastian doing there then??? - Blueriip

OMGGG!! I see it!!! Like literal Reese and Ryan - Serayah Jameson

As you can see, everyone is loving this clone-like gag! The discourse attached matches the funny video perfectly and is wholly entertaining. All of it, along with the bit, makes me want to go watch the 1999 flick with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Though the matriarch and patriarch of this family aren’t the only two in the biz anymore. Ava and her brother, Deacon, both booked their first jobs and have already been featured in the 2025 TV schedule. Deacon joined their dad on the new Amazon Prime show, Motorheads, while she had a cameo spot on Doctor Odyssey (available to stream with a Hulu subscription). And like any great mom does, Witherspoon celebrated Ava's TV debut with a sweet social media post.

This beautiful, camera-ready family is sure to have this conversation continually attached to them as long as they stay in Hollywood. As for the new goofy, yet uncomfortable, addition of boyfriend Dakota resembling Ryan Phillippe, I’m glad they’re all good sports about it. Truthfully, I’m heading back to the TikTok one more time to look at the likeness, laugh at the video and skim the fun opinions.