After Megan Fox And MGK's Baby Was Born, An Insider Made Claims About How They're Co-Parenting

Here's the latest.

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Another pair that's been turning heads for years is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have had plenty of ups and downs and recently welcomed their first child into the world. And a source allegedly close to the couple offered claims about how the pair is co-parenting.

After years of being seemingly obsessed with each other, Megan Fox deleted their photos in February of 2023. They reportedly spent a ton of time working on the relationship, leading to Fox announcing her pregnancy. Unfortunately something happened behind the scenes, and they're reportedly not a couple anymore. An anonymous source spoke to Us Weekly about how things are going since Fox and MGK's baby was born. As they put it:

Megan is allowing MGK to be there and be in their daughter’s life. It’s all her rules, under her roof right now and has been on his best behavior. She’s just focused on their baby and is so in love.

Looks like the Jennifer's Body actress is calling the shots regarding her relationship with MGK. She wants him in their daughter's life, but she's seemingly focused on the baby and not her former partner.

Megan Fox has co-parented with ex Brian Austin Green for years now, so she knows how to raise a child without actually being in a relationship with their father. The same anonymous insider offered a clue about where the two stars' relationship stands, saying:

He has expressed he wants to make it work between them again, but she is not caving in. Megan feels at peace and closed the door on the relationship.

If this report is to be believed, Machine Gun Kelly and Fox might have finally reached the end of their romantic relationship. They've had plenty of ups and downs over the years, and those valleys unfortunately became very public matters given their status as celebrities. And if this report is to be believed, Transformers actress might have given up on the 34 year-old rock star.

This latest reports will stand in start juxtaposition to the pair's wildly passionate start to their relationship. The two were seemingly mad about each other, wearing bold fashions to red carpets together and going viral for the unconventional way that they showed each other love. That includes Fox confirming they drank each other's blood, and being wildly affectionate at public events.

As previously mentioned, there is a silver lining to Fox and MGK seemingly not getting back together: she already knows what it's like to co-parent with an ex. Fox and Brian Austin Green have a great relationship to this day, despite no longer being married. Hopefully that's how things go down with this new bundle of joy.

