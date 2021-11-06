Why Jennifer Garner’s New Video Is Sparking Engagement Rumors

Engagement rumors in Hollywood are as normal as a catching a cold at this point. Some stars choose to address them while others pretend they don’t exist. Now, some believe Jennifer Garner may be taking the latter approach, as she's starting to attract some attention. It wasn’t a paparazzi photo that sparked it, either, but rather a social media post that might’ve revealed her current relationship status.

The engagement rumors came to fruition when the Yes Day star took to Instagram for a special video. Being one of Hollywood's sweetest stars, the actress hopped on social media to have an honest conversation with her 13 Going on 30 co-star, Judy Greer, about alcohol sobriety. But it wasn’t the candid talk between the two actresses that caught followers’ attention. It was a particular piece of jewelry on a certain finger that drew their attention. Check out the video below to see if you spot what Garner’s fans did at the 21-minute mark:

In the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, one can spot what appears to be a ring on her ring finger. Of course, this sparked a frenzy from her followers and the media, as many began to speculate if Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, had proposed. As of right now, neither Garner nor Miller have addressed the rumors. If it's indeed true, the couple might be waiting for the right time to announce the news or simply wanted it to remain a private matter. The latter wouldn't be much of a surprise, as they have been quite private about their relationship.

Based on the jewelry's appearance, it actually could be an engagement ring, though it could just a special gift from her beau. It could be a personal treat she bought herself or an inexpensive present from her kids. There are a number of possibilities here, and it's honestly difficult to determine what could be the case.

If the Peppermint star and her boyfriend are engaged, it goes without saying that it would be major for them. The actress and her beau reportedly reunited in April 2021 after ending their two-year relationship in August 2020. And let's be honest, rekindling an old romance is nothing new in her sphere of acquaintances.

The world has watched as her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, has rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in recent months. Much like Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, Affleck and Lopez have been setting aside plenty time for each other, and the reunited couple is reportedly determined to make things work this time. Unlike his ex, the Tender Bar star and his superstar girlfriend have been out in the public quite a bit.

Though Jennifer Garner hasn’t been hiding her boyfriend completely, she has apparently chosen to keep their romantic dealings private. So the engagement rumors will probably continue to swirl until someone sets the record straight. But Garner seems fine with that, as she appears to be more than preoccupied with her kids and busy career.