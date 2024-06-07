Jurassic Park Author Michael Crichton’s Posthumous Novel Eruption Is Getting Turned Into A Movie, And I’m Jazzed About The Latest Updates On Its Progress
The worlds of Michael Crichton are moving with great speed.
Last fall, the announcement of Eruption, the latest of author Michael Crichton’s posthumous works, had fans amped to dig into another tale of science and action. This latest offering from the author behind some of the biggest best-sellers, including the origins of the Jurassic Park universe, has sparked a massive bidding war for the rights to adapt the book into a movie. As a fan of this story, and Crichton’s work in general, I’m jazzed about that movie’s current progress.
Where Eruption’s Movie Adaptation Currently Stands
Co-authored by the legendary James Patterson, Eruption is about a massive volcanic eruption in Hawaii that, through a set of twist and turns, has the potential to end life as we know it. Released onto shelves earlier this week, the breakneck-paced tome debuted on top of several best-seller lists, which has only intensified the process to turn a whole lava excitement into another Michael Crichton fueled blockbuster.
Now Deadline has reported that a package with Free Solo directors Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi is set to be discussed in meetings set to take place next week. No writer has been set at this time, as the project is still in this very early stage. However, I wouldn’t expect it to sit too long without a home, especially after we saw the latest Hunger Games prequel novel already set for a 2025 publication, followed by a 2026 film adaptation.
However, that’s just the beginning of the good news for us Michael Crichton fans. In fact, a new prospect that I’d recently discussed with his widow and CrichtonSun CEO Sherri Crichton looks like it’s also dawning on the horizon.
A Michael Crichton Documentary May Be In The Works As Well
Mentioned within the reporting for Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s potential Eruption hire is the fact that they’re also up for directing a potential documentary about Michael Crichton's life. As I was able to speak with Sherri earlier this week on behalf of the book’s launch, I posed the question of whether future manuscripts, or even a biography on the late Jurassic Park author, may be in the cards. To which, Ms. Crichton responded thusly:
If you ask me, “The Worlds of Michael Crichton” is a crackerjack title for this potential biography to use for its name. However, there’s still a bit of a road ahead, as Eruption’s film rights are still very much up for grabs. So this particular ride isn't over yet, and anyone can swoop in to make an offer so monstrous, it'd dwarf the stature of an Indoraptor on the hunt.
Which means there's plenty of time for life to find a way to lead you back to the Jurassic universe through shows like Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. That adventure is currently streaming for those with a Netflix subscription, should you be interested in further dino-dealing mayhem.
