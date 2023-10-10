Hold Onto Your Butts, A Posthumous Michael Crichton Novel Is Coming, And We Can Thank … James Patterson?

It’s been nearly fifteen years since Michael Crichton, the mind behind science fiction thrillers like Jurassic Park , Westworld and countless other novels that have been adapted for the big screen , died. However, it would seem one of the late author's unpublished works is going to see the light of day, thanks to a literary giant. You better hold onto your butts because, according to a new report, the Congo creator's estate is teaming up with the prolific James Patterson.

Hachette Book Group’s Little, Brown and Company is set to release Eruption on Monday, June 3, 2024, according to a report from Deadline. The book is based on a partially finished manuscript from the deceased novelist. Hachette Book Group CEO Michael Pietsch described the collaboration with the estate as:

One of the most spectacular meetings of minds in literary history.

Sherri Crichton, the author’s wife and CEO of CrichtonSun, entrusted Patterson with the unfinished literary gem. This high-stakes narrative revolves around a once-in-a-century volcanic eruption on Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, which puts the island and the entire world at risk due to a hidden cache of chemical weapons.

For fans of the Eaters of the Dead penner's work, this novel signifies a thrilling return to the captivating Hawaii setting, which is where filming for Jurassic Park took place. Remarkably, during that shoot, the cast, led by Sam Neill, encountered harrowing challenges that nearly cost them their lives . The Steven Spielberg-helmed cinematic adaptation of Michael Crichton’s masterpiece not only stands as one of the best film adaptations of his writing but also boasts a historic global box office revenue exceeding $6 billion.

Since 2001, James Patterson has been the world’s most successful author , selling over 400 million copies. His enthusiasm for this project is palpable, as he shares:

I’ve read Michael Crichton’s thrillers avidly for decades and have always thought of him as one of the world’s best storytellers. I’m honored that Sherri Crichton entrusted this extraordinary story to me and that I had the opportunity to bring Crichton’s brilliant ideas to life. I’m particularly excited to have worked on this wonderfully prescient novel about Mauna Loa in light of current events. It’s as if Crichton could see into the future, and I’m eager to bring that vision to his readers and mine.

The deceased writer's deep passion for Hawaii and extensive research is said to shine through in Eruption. His wife further revealed:

It was his passion project and centered in the place that inspired him the most, Hawaii. Michael had large volumes of scientific research, comprehensive notes, detailed outlines with extensive character bios and locations featured throughout the novel, as well as a number of interviews with volcanologists, and it has been a privilege to work with James Patterson, the most successful author in the world to bring Michael’s original vision to life.

The groundbreaking collaboration between the Crichton estate and James Patterson took shape following CrichtonSun's partnership with Shane Salerno and The Story Factory. Salerno played a pivotal role in reimagining the Timeline author's stories into some of the best sci-fi movies , TV series and literary works. He notably unveiled previously undisclosed titles that Michael had been crafting before his passing.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of their forthcoming novel, one can't help but wonder if it'll follow in the footsteps of other award-winning sci-fi thrillers based on the writer's work like Westworld, which, regrettably, was canceled after four seasons . Or, on the other hand, it could eventually achieve the same blockbuster success that the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series have enjoyed -- if a film adaptation does indeed happen, of course. Only time will tell.

So mark your calendars for June 3 and prepare to be transported into a world of volcanic suspense and adventure, courtesy of two of the biggest literary legends. Fans of Michael Crichton may be interested in checking out our list of sci-fi movies that have a 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes . They can also enjoy the first trilogy of films based on Jurassic Park, which is now streaming with a Peacock subscription .