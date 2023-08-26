I Just Watched Sam Raimi’s The Gift And I Can’t Believe It Took Me So Long To See This Movie

What pops into your head when I say “ the best Sam Raimi movies "? Evil Dead 2? Spider-Man 2? The guy's a wizard at crafting killer sequels, so both are great choices. Now, I bet you didn't immediately think of his 2000 release, The Gift. I get it; I used to confuse it with The Missing from 2003, another film starring Cate Blanchett that didn't quite hit the mark for me. But listen, I finally watched the Raimi directed thriller, and I'm kicking myself for taking so long to discover this hidden gem.

In the close-knit community of Brixton, Georgia, where secrets are hard to keep, three lives dramatically intersect: a psychic woman, a young and glamorous socialite who's gone missing, and various unique town residents. The Gift is not just a suspenseful psychological thriller; it also pays tribute to the strength and complexity of the human spirit. Intrigued? Stick around as I delve into why this movie is worth your time.

A Killer Cast To Die For

First things first: Can we talk about this cast? Cate Blanchett playing a widowed psychic in one of her best roles ? Yes, please. Keanu Reeves might be “ the internet’s boyfriend ,” but in this thriller, he is an abusive husband, in a role that's a far cry from his training intensive role as John Wick or Neo personas. It’s strangely fascinating to see him play against type and he does it so believably. Giovanni Ribisi, Academy Award winners Hilary Swank and Greg Kinnear, and even a young Katie Holmes fill out a roster that feels tailor-made for this Southern Gothic mystery. Every actor brings their A-game, making even the most mundane scenes shine.

Tension You Can Cut With A Knife

Raimi is a maestro of suspense, and The Gift is no exception. Whether it's the tight pacing or the unsettling atmosphere, the film grips you and doesn't let go. Even as the movie dives into supernatural elements, it never loses that sense of grounded reality, making every twist and turn all the more impactful. You'll find yourself white-knuckled on the edge of your seat as you follow Blanchett’s character through her unnerving psychic visions.

A Nuanced Take On The Supernatural

Many supernatural movies go big when it comes to the scares that can sometimes feel cheap or cheesy, but not The Gift. The script, co-written by actor/director Billy Bob Thornton and based on his own mother’s alleged psychic abilities (yes, you read that right), gives us a suspenseful whodunnit with a nuanced exploration of the supernatural. This film doesn't go for cheap thrills or easy jump scares. It actually makes you question the reliability and ethics of psychic abilities, intertwining this thematic undercurrent with its murder-mystery plot. In a world where supernatural flicks often go for low-hanging fruit, this flick elevates the genre.

The Spot On Southern Gothic Aesthetic

If you love that Southern Gothic feel, then this movie is definitely for you. The Louisiana bayous and small-town secrets come alive, making the setting as important as any character in the film. The cast nails the "small town, big gossip" atmosphere perfectly. Plus, the cinematography doesn't just show off haunting landscapes and rundown houses but adds depth to the story. There is one scene in particular–no spoilers–that involves a tree that is straight out of a nightmare and was so unexpected that I haven’t stopped thinking about it. It’s a scene that could be the catalyst to make the argument of adding this movie to the list of best horror movies , in my opinion.

Why It’s A Must-See

Honestly, I'm floored that it took me this long to give this underrated Raimi project the attention it deserves. Maybe it's the star-studded cast, or perhaps it's Sam Raimi’s sure-handed direction, or Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Epperson‘s taught screenplay with elements that you don’t usually find in big studio movies. Most likely, it's a magical combination of all the above, along with a gripping story that keeps you guessing until the final credits roll.

So, do yourself a favor: if you have yet to see The Gift, make it your next must-watch movie. Trust me, you won't regret unearthing this overlooked masterpiece. It’s available now for streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription .