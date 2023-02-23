Watch Keanu Reeves Throw Down His Nunchucks In Frustration During Grueling John Wick Action Scene

The John Wick movies are well known for their action sequences and well known for the amount of work that Keanu Reeves puts in to make John Wick look like the unstoppable assassin that he is supposed to be. By the fourth movie, you might think that it’s all getting easy for him, but a new behind-the-scenes feature shows that isn’t quite the case.

John Wick: Chapter 4 looks to up the ante of the action in a new feature posted to YouTube we get to see some of the work being put into that. This includes a sequence where Keanu fights with a set of nunchucks, which is a weapon we haven’t seen John Wick use before, and the video shows him getting frustrated when he’s unable to get the fight choreography down. Check it out.

In the video, Keanu Reeves talks about the work that he put into training for John Wick: Chater 4, and while a lot of it may have been the sort of action he’d done before, Reeves talks about his challenges with the new weapons, and compliments everybody involved in making the film’s action work, saying…

It’s been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action. You know. let’s have nunchucks, which was challenging. John Wick action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team.

While Keanu Reeves' stunt work maybe doesn’t reach the extreme levels of jumping off cliffs like Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise, the John Wick movies always look for new ways to improve on the action sequences that came before. The sequels each contain new, beautifully choreographed battles where John Wick takes on the world. Each movie has looked to not only make the traditional fight sequences look better but to give John Wick a new arsenal of weapons to use.

Not only will we get to see him use nunchucks but the new film will put him back into the driver’s seat of a muscle car, and stunt coordinator Scott Rogers says that a sequence that will see John Wick race around the Arc de Triomphe (something Tom Cruise did do in Mission: Impossible) was, unlike the nunchucks, something that Keanu Reeves made look easy. He explains…

We tore all the doors off and lost the windshield. You’re gonna do a reverse 180, and you gotta shoot a gun, and you gotta reload. He actually started getting too good in the car.

These sorts of comments are going to be music to the ears of John Wick fans. Those fans only have a month to wait before the newest entry in the franchise arrives, but for us, John Wick: Chapter 4 can’t come soon enough.