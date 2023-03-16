Keanu Reeves Reacts To Being Called ‘The Internet’s Boyfriend’

It’s been argued that thanks to social media, the era of the “movie star” is over, that people just don’t think of actors in the same way they once did. While there may be some truth to that, there are still plenty of actors who are held in very high esteem by the general public. And then there’s Keanu Reeves. The way that the internet loves Keanu cannot be understated, and he at least appreciates the support.

Keanu Reeves has been called The Internet’s Boyfriend, and it’s certainly true that he seems to be one of the most generally well-loved actors in Hollywood today. Something about the man’s general vibe is one that seems to resonate with many fans, and while some of those fans might take their Keanu love a bit too far, the actor tells People that he appreciates the positivity. He knows it all comes from a place of love and it does mean something to him. Reeves said…

I really appreciate the goodwill.

It has to have been a pretty amazing few years for Keanu Reeves. The John Wick franchise really put him back on the map and has made him an in-demand actor ever since. Not only has Wick become its own impressive franchise, but he’s had other high-profile roles that are just the sort of thing that is going to get social media’s attention. He played a daredevil in the last Toy Story movie, an exaggerated version of himself in Always Be My Maybe, and was even featured in a high-profile video game in Cyberpunk 2077.

While Keanu Reeves has been doing it all on the big screen (and perhaps because of that), the internet has also enjoyed seeing the actor in the most mundane situations. One of the most meme-able images of the actor shows him eating a sandwich alone on a park bench, and not looking all that excited about it. It turns out that while the internet may love those moments, he really doesn’t. Reeves says he much prefers the action of making movies like John Wick. He continues…

I enjoy the challenges and the intensity and the noise. So I’m not looking to hang out on the beach.

It’s unlikely that Keanu Reeves is going to need to hang out on a beach and do nothing anytime son unless he decides he wants to. With John Wick: Chapter 4 coming out soon, we can expect to see Reeves at the top of the box office once again. We now know Reeves will also appear in a cameo in the Wick spinoff Ballerina, and he has a fifth John Wick movie planned as well as a potential sequel to the cult hit Constantine. It seems unlikely his status as the Internet’s Boyfriend will be going away anytime soon.