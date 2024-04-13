8 Kaiju That Still Haven't Appeared In The MonsterVerse That I Would Love To See Make An Appearance In A Potential Third Godzilla And Kong Movie

You know what? I’ve always liked the MonsterVerse (and you can see as such with my ranking of the first four films) , but I never loved it.

Until now. Because I honestly think Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the best MonsterVerse movie by far . It also got me thinking about the future of the MonsterVerse. Because while I loved seeing Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidora in Godzilla: King of the Monsters , there are actually other kaiju that I’d love to see in a potential third Godzilla and Kong movie.

Now, keep in mind, some of these kaiju belong to other companies, but stranger things have happened. So, without further ado!

Gigan

When I ranked Godzilla’s best enemies , I put Gigan at #2, nestled right behind Mechagodzilla. That said, Gigan would be a really cool enemy for both Godzilla and Kong to face in a potential sequel. For one thing, he is unlike any enemy in the MonsterVerse thus far. With his hook hands and his buzzsaw stomach, we could get some really grisly action if he started utilizing those blades on either Godzilla or Kong.

And, that was just the Gigan in the Showa Era. He returned in the Millenium Era (I’ve seen all of the Godzilla eras , mind you) with an all-new, more evil-looking, version. I would love to see this version in a potential sequel. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was more of a King Kong movie than a Godzilla flick. So, it’d be cool if we got an ultra-awesome Godzilla villain in another movie.

Anguirus

Okay, so, there’s an easter egg in King of the Monsters that implies that Anguirus was already killed in the MonsterVerse, as we see something that may or may not be his skeleton in that movie. But, come on now. That’s no fun.

Yes, it’s cool that there’s a quasi-reference to him in the MonsterVerse, as he’s actually Godzilla’s first kaiju encounter in 1955’s Godzilla Raids Again. But, I want to see Anguirus for real, and not just what may or may not be his skeleton.

Not only that, but I wouldn’t want him to be Godzilla’s enemy, but rather, his friend.

One of my favorite scenes in The New Empire was when Kong squared off against Skar King, and Godzilla fought Shimo. It was pretty much a tag team wrestling match!

Well, I’d think it’d be cool if Kong was off fighting his own threat in a potential next movie, which would leave Godzilla to fight against something else. (Gigan, perhaps?) With Godzilla on his last leg, who should appear out of the ground but Anguirus? I swear, the pop from the audience would be huge, with most of the screams coming from me.

SpaceGodzilla

Another thing I loved about The New Empire was that it really leaned into the weirdness, and this gives me hope, since I really want to see the MonsterVerse get as weird as humanly possible.

For an example of absolute weirdness, look no further than 1994’s Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, where Godzilla’s cells were brought into outer space, radiated by a black hole, and then spawned his nemesis, SpaceGodzilla!

I think this would be so cool. The MonsterVerse hasn’t really dealt with zany alien stories yet. Yes, we’ve had King Ghidorah already, but he was in Antarctica, with outer space explained as his backstory.

But, I’d really love to see a true space story in the MonsterVerse, which could introduce aliens and all manner of craziness. Because why not? Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla in the Roman Colosseum would be dope.

Jet Jaguar

I’ve now watched multiple Godzilla movies with my son , but the very first one I ever watched with him was Godzilla vs. Megalon. Sure, it’s not Godzilla Minus One (which my son also loved) , but he really enjoyed it, especially because of the Jet Jaguar character.

Yes, I know what you’re already thinking: Do I want the MonsterVerse to be a complete joke? And, no. I mean, I wouldn’t mind it, but I know a lot of fans wouldn’t want to see that. However, Godzilla: Singular Point proved that Jet Jaguar could actually be awesome .

If Jet Jaguar were brought into a third Godzilla and Kong movie, I’d love to see him fight Mechagodzilla. Because even though we’ve gotten a lot of titans in the MonsterVerse, we still haven’t gotten many robot fights. Just ask anybody; robot fights are awesome.

Destoroyah

Going back to the article I wrote about ranking the Godzilla eras, I put the Hensei Era at the top of the list l, and it’s mostly because it has the best conclusion out of any era. I’m of course talking about its final film, Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, which culminates in the “death” of Godzilla.

Because honestly, the MonsterVerse can’t go on forever, and even though I’m not sure whether a third Godzilla/Kong movie would be the last of the Godzilla films (I mean, why would it be, since these movies seem to be making lots of money now), but since King Ghidorah was kind of a pushover, it would be rad if big G had to have a fight to the death in the next movie. Who better to bring him to his knees than Destoroyah?

Varan The Unbelievable

Much like Mothra and Rodan, Varan was featured in his own movie outside of a Godzilla flick. He is a cool kaiju, because he really covers all bases, as he can travel in the air, on land, and in the sea. He’s honestly unlike any other creature in the MonsterVerse, and it would be cool to see him soaring through the sky and taking down Rodan, if that kaiju were to ever return.

But, what I would love to see even MORE is an all-out battle royale like Destroy All Monsters, which was the last time we really saw Varan. I don’t know if I’d want Varan to be the chief antagonist, since I think that would be a little underwhelming. But, it would be gnarly to see him band together with Godzilla and King Kong to face off against some other major threat. Possibly Destoroyah?

Gamera

Okay, I feel like I’ve been a good little Godzilla fan by suggesting kaiju actually underneath the Toho umbrella. But, if I’m being completely honest, I want the MonsterVerse to do the seemingly impossible…I want them to introduce Gamera.

Now, I say it’s impossible because I honestly don’t think Toho would ever allow Legendary to do this, since Toho probably would have made a Gamera vs. movie themselves if they wanted to. But, man oh man, after watching Gamera Rebirth (which I much preferred to Godzilla Singular Point ) , I don’t think anything would blow my mind more than seeing Gamera flying to the rescue in a Godzilla movie. Hey, if CM Punk could return to the WWE, then anything is possible. Put Gamera in a Godzilla movie, dammit! The fans would go nuts!

Ultraman

Since I’ve already gone off the rails by suggesting Gamera in a Godzilla movie, why not go one step further and suggest Ultraman? Sure, I already mentioned Jet Jaguar, which is pretty much the poor man’s Ultraman (I’m sorry, but it’s true), but how awesome would it be if Ultraman fought Godzilla?

Superheroes would be something entirely new for the MonsterVerse. Honestly, this is even less likely to happen than Gamera, but there’s probably nothing I would love more than seeing a giant alien jump kicking Godzilla in the face.

What unused kaiju would YOU love to see in the MonsterVerse?