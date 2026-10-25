Karen Gillan (Hilariously) Posts About Wearing The Jumanji Shorts And Crop Top One Last Time

Jumanji: Open World wrapped up filming in March and is set to be released on Christmas Day. The film is the final installment in the beloved franchise, which means it’s time to say goodbye to our favorite video game characters, including Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse. The character can dance-fight, showcase her acrobatics, and awkwardly flirt all while wearing a crop top and shorts. Speaking of her wardrobe, Gillan gave her character’s infamous costume a funny, final farewell in a recent post.

When Jumanji 4 wrapped up, Karen Gillan got a little “emotional,” saying how grateful she was to get to star in one of her favorite film franchises with her three co-stars -- Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne Johnson. With the 2026 movie release heading to theaters soon, the Scottish actress highlighted Roundhouse's the crop top and shorts with a photo and hilariously perfect caption:

I was already impressed with Gillan’s abs in one Jumanji 4 set photo , but the talented actress proves she still knows how to wow me with this latest photo from recent content shoot. I love how confident the Marvel star looks in her costume. Not only do I love her character’s warrior outfit, but those laced brown boots are the cherry on top of a kick-ass costume.

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What's particularly great -- aside from seeing Gillan back in the crop top and shorts for Open World -- is the caption on the attire is absolutely hilarious:

Nice to have a tan and boobs one last time…Jumanji content shoot day!!!

Clearly, Gillan knows she’s gotta bring it one more time in style for her action-adventure flick. It’s hard to believe she ever got “weird” flak for the action video game outfit . As she said, it’s supposed to be commentary on the male gaze of gamers. It's a satirization, if you will, of the styles of female video game characters like Lara Croft, who would feel the need to wear cleavage or a skin-tight outfit to fight.

Even when teenage Martha is sucked into Jumanji and forced into the video game character of Ruby, she herself is not happy with what she has to wear. But it’s a good reminder that the child-size outfit doesn’t make the warrior wearing it. Ruby Roundhouse still has the strength to fight her enemies without her wardrobe limiting her abilities. It’ll be awesome to see my favorite avatar come back to the world of Jumanji for this fourth movie.

With this being the final hurrah, it's certainly fitting that Gillan would bid farewell to her “tan and boobs” one more time. While fans may miss Ruby Roundhouse and her crop top and shorts ensemble, she had a great run in this franchise and may maintain a place in fans' hearts.

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