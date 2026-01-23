Karen Gillan Shares Images From Jumanji 4 Set, And Holy Abs
She's back in action!
I’ve been loving all the updates we’ve been getting from the set of Jumanji 4. I particularly am enjoying Karen Gillan’s photo dumps, and she delivered with her newest one. It includes some fun peeks at the set of this latest adventure movie, cute photos of her and her team, and her rocking the iconic Ruby Roundhouse outfit that shows off just how great of shape she’s in.
As I mentioned, Jumanji 4 has been in production for a few months now, and the cast has been on their best BTS game. Karen Gillan specifically has been killing it with her photo dumps on Instagram. In her latest set of images, we got to see her abs on full display as she showed off just how much fun they’re having making this movie, take a look:
Alright, let’s break these images down. First, we have that fun photo of the Guardians of the Galaxy star posing with the nutcracker on set. As always, she’s looking great in Ruby’s crop top and shorts, and it’s clear from her abs that she’s in spectacular shape.
Also, based on other BTS photos we’ve seen from Gillan and co, it seems like Jumanji 4 will take place around the holiday season, and maybe it’ll be set in the real world instead of a video game. That’s not confirmed, it’s simply what I’m theorizing based on the photos we’ve seen.
In the second and fourth photos, Gillan is sweetly posing with people who appear to be her hair and makeup team. It’s such a sweet selfie, and it reminds me of how the cast celebrated her birthday on set. And by that, I just mean both images show how tight this ensemble seems to be.
The third photo is my personal favorite in the dump, as it features The Life of Chuck actor, seemingly her child, and her co-star, Jack Black. The sheer joy on Gillan’s face, mixed with Black’s silly expression, brings me immense joy.
She then ended her dump with an image of her holding a child while looking at a storyboard. However, she’s a Marvel actress, she knows how to keep a secret, and she put a very silly spoiler warning over the part of the image that would reveal things about what they’re filming.
On that note, while the Jumanji cast has been posting a lot from the set, we really don’t know much about what’s to come. For example, while we’ve seen Kevin Hart post about his stunt doubles, we have no clue what kind of action Mouse will find himself in this time. The same goes for Ruby and the other characters.
What we do know is that this cast is all back, they’re in great shape, and they’re working really hard on this new Jumanji movie. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer for it, because Jumanji 4 is set to premiere on the 2026 movie schedule on December 11.
