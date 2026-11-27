The cast of Jumanji has been busy promoting their Open World, but their latest video takes the cranberry sauce for most unique. Channeling that dysfunctional family energy we know and love, they gave fans a peek at how they celebrated Thanksgiving with a video of Kevin Hart (hilariously) throwing a temper tantrum.

In what can only be described as proof that these stars are absolute maniacs even off set, the video invites you to celebrate the holidays by going to see Jumanji: Open World when it hits the 2026 movie schedule on Christmas Day. During the video, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black set out to enjoy a peaceful dinner. However, that’s not what happened when Hart arrived, wondering where his invite to the “very Jumanji Thanksgiving” was. What followed was a truly top-tier crash out. The video was posted on all four of their Instagrams and can be watched below:

If you need a minute after that, I understand. I laughed so hard that I immediately had to share the video with my sister. That's because not only did we see them at their comedic best, but it takes Johnson’s classic trolling of his buddy to the next level with a blow-up that brings up ancient history (from 2019). That’s right. The Rock brought up THAT Halloween moment when Hart dressed up as him from the ‘80s, complete with a turtleneck, wig, and a fanny pack. However, for the Moana actor, the fanny pack was a step too far, and he made sure his friend knew it.

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Now, the crash out began with a (possible) misunderstanding, as Hart showed up to find his three co-stars eating “a bunch of dishes” they know he likes to eat. The drama took a very soap-inspired turn with Hart pointing out the different foods and discovering even “fake Nick Jonas” got an invite. However, Black gave a fun nod to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle by making it clear: “Fake Nick Jonas is with me.” Thankfully, I’m not the only one laughing, as people can’t get enough of these four:

Goodluck eating my germs then he came back to share the germs with them 😂 So thoughtful - @eliking_elias

I knew Kevin got no invite as soon as it started 😂 - @the_sunset_driver2343

Kevin is literally a giant toddler!! 😂 - @diamonddexquisite

I do enjoy Karen going Scottish mom mode 😆 - @highlanderish_25_

The coughing was diabolical 🤣😭 - @vmhoppe88

It’s always Kevin 😂 - @whayne001

These are just some of fans’ favorite moments in the video. Clearly, they came ready to deliver the comedy goods, from Hart accusing them of “eating like a bunch of heathens” to coughing on the food. However, his tantrum feels like a nod to one of his performances as Lil’ Toot Toot in the newest trailer .

Now, while Johnson and Hart fighting and Jack Black being so casual were obvious delights of this new video, it was seeing Karen Gillan in mom-mode that was a favorite. Plus, this is a hilarious reminder of the zany antics she dealt with (or caused) on set.

Overall, Black said it best: “This is what Thanksgiving is all about: dysfunction, drama, that’s Thanksgiving.” By the end of the video, not only was everything resolved, but the cast had successfully welcomed us back to the jungle. Though am I the only one who desperately wants to see a ‘mock’ reality TV show with these four, and of course, fake Nick Jonas?

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