As Karen Gillan Got 'Emotional' About Wrapping Jumanji 4, The Rock Commented About Her ‘Dealing’ With ‘3 Idiots’

The fourth Jumanji movie has wrapped , and the cast has been getting emotional about it. After making three films together, Karen Gillan specifically shared a candid post about playing Ruby Roundhouse and working with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. However, along with her loving words, The Rock left a comment that was equal parts sincere and hilarious as he shared his thoughts on his co-star dealing with “three idiots” while making this project on the 2026 movie schedule .

Karen Gillan Got Emotional About Wrapping Jumanji And Manifesting Her Role In It

Karen Gillan’s enthusiasm for Jumanji has always been clear. It’s also been very obvious that she’s had a blast working on this new film. Just take a look at the hilarious posts of her mouthing “I’m Too Sexy” and being an absolute manic on set , and you’ll see what I mean. Her latest post, however, dives into just how much this franchise means to her, as she wrote on Instagram :

The original Jumanji has always been in my top three films of all time. I was completely in love with it as a child and still am. So you can imagine just how mind blowing it was to actually END UP IN THE GAME.

She also wrote about how she totally manifested Ruby Roundhouse. She proved it too, by posting a screenshot of an Interview Magazine article from 2014 where she said, "I like Jumanji, too, just to throw that in there." That happened three years before Welcome to the Jungle was released, which is remarkable, as the actress explained:

Article continues below

Above is a screenshot of an interview I gave where I talk about it. That was years before I got to become Ruby Roundhouse. I think I must manifested, like, reeeally hard?

Clearly, the manifestation worked, and it brought her “the job of a lifetime.” As the post went on, she gushed about writer/director Jake Kasdan. She also, of course, called out her co-stars too, writing:

This has been the job of a lifetime. I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to get to play in one of my favourite film franchises, with the funniest, kindest, and ridiculously impressive guys in the whole industry. Watching them all deliver brilliant performances while running empires In between is something to behold. Dwayne, Kevin, Jack - I love you all so much!

While Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan all love a hilarious comment, they also have a lot of care for each other. So, this wrap post ended up being quite emotional for the Guardians of the Galaxy actress, as she wrote:

I did not realize how emotional it was gonna be to end this but here we are.

Adding to the emotions here, The Rock also commented on this post. However, in true form of this cast, his post was both heartfelt and hilarious as he referred to himself and his two other male co-stars as the “three idiots” Gillan had to deal with.

After the Doctor Who actress uploaded her long goodbye post, Dwayne Johnson was quick to comment. They’ve been working together for nearly a decade on these movies, and he made it clear how much he cares for her and their co-stars by writing:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Love you so much K ❤️ and it’s been the coolest privilege all these years to have a front row seat to watch you deliver brilliant performances from beautiful subtlety to chaos, and most of all real love and pure joy. You were our anchor - and deserve all the flowers coming your way, especially after dealing with us 3 idiots for three movies now 😂 #Roundhouse ⚓️

Well, it couldn’t all be serious…which makes it even better. As Jumanji 4 has been in production , the cast has kept up the shenanigans. The Rock found out he was being filmed by Kevin Hart . Kevin Hart threw a tantrum about leg room in the back of a car that the cast was in. The list goes on. So, the Moana actor adding that little rib at himself, Black and Hart to his comment about Gillan feels very fitting.

All around, this post and comment felt like a great way to wrap up production on Jumanji 4. Now, I can’t wait to see what silly and loving moments these guys will give us once the press tour starts up and we get even closer to the movie's December 11 release.