Karen Gillan Back In The Crop Top And Shorts For Jumanji 4 Is Everything I Needed To Pump Me Up This Weekend

Jumanji 4 is in production , and that news, genuinely, made my week. Now, I’m going into the weekend with some great energy, because Karen Gillan posted a photo of her in her iconic Ruby Roundhouse costume, and that’s making me even more excited to head back into the jungle.

As Dwayne Johnson posted about Jumanji 4 taking a major step forward, others from the core cast celebrated the update, too. This included Karen Gillan, AKA Ruby Roundhouse, who is already back in her crop top and green shorts. She took to Instagram to post a carousel of images from the table read, and it included a mirror selfie of her in costume, too. Take a look:

(Image credit: Karen Gillan's Instagram)

I remember when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle came out in 2017, and I went and saw it with my family. All these years later, I still love to rewatch this movie (you can currently stream it with a Hulu subscription that has live TV), and I sincerely cannot wait for the fourth installment. So, yes, seeing Karen Gillan in costume has me pumped.

While Gillan has gotten weird “flak” for the costume from some, I find it fun and iconic. When I see her in that fit, I get so excited because I can’t wait to see Ruby Roundhouse in action.

I also am so stoked to see her bust a move (remember she’s an expert at dance fighting). The Doctor Who actress nodded to that fact too in her Instagram post, which you can see in full below:

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan)

Along with Gillan being back in costume being thrilling, this entire post has me amped.

That’s because we got to see the franchise’s four leads, Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson laughing together. And I just know that kind of reaction from them means we’ll be laughing too when Jumanji 4 is eventually released on the 2026 movie schedule .

Along with the main four characters, quite a few other beloved actors are returning to the franchise. According to THR , Nick Jonas (Jefferson), Rhys Darby (Nigel), Danny DeVito (Eddie), Lamorne Morris (Heater Repair Man), Bebe Neuwirth (Nora) and Marin Hinkle (Janice) will all be back as their characters. Alongside them, Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes will be joining the cast for the first time.

All of this also has me wondering what Jumanji 4 will be about, and highly anticipating our return to this video game world. Plus, The Rock said in his post about production that this will be the “final film.” So, I hope they go out with a bang and a lot of fun.

Based on Karen Gillan’s post, that seems to be what’s going to happen. She looks stoked to be back in Ruby’s costume, and I'm so excited to see her dance again. So, I’ll be taking that hyped up energy into my weekend, and then, as we learn more about the fourth Jumanji movie, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.