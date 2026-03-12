Jumanji 4 Has Officially Wrapped, And There’s A Cute Car Selfie To Prove It

We’re one massive step closer to seeing Jumanji 4 in theaters, seeing as it has officially wrapped production. The project on the 2026 movie schedule that will reunite Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and more began filming in November . Now, after five months, they’ve completed their work on set. So, to celebrate, Black posted a cute car selfie with his co-stars.

Over the last few months, the Jumanji cast has been very active on Instagram while they've been in production. They’ve posted tons of BTS content, and it’s included everything from Kevin Hart filming The Rock in secret to Karen Gillan celebrating her birthday on set. Now, we have this sweet cast photo from Jack Black to add to this list of wonderful BTS moments. Take a look:

First of all, I can’t help but wonder if this is from the same day of filming where Kevin Hart freaked out about the amount of leg room he had in the back seat of the car they were all in. If it is, that makes this even better.

The other thing that makes this even better is all the sweet comments the cast left about what it was like to work on this movie together. We’ll kick off the sentimental messages with Black’s own Instagram caption, as the Oberon actor wrote:

Just finished shooting Jumanji 3. Love this crew. Can’t wait for Christmas!

Now, depending on whether you count the original Jumanji starring Robin Williams with these newer movies (which I do), this is actually Jumanji 4. However, this is notably the third time Black and his co-stars have suited up to play their video game characters in the rebooted franchise.

Anyway, either way you count it, wrapping on their latest flick together had to have been emotional. And it was very clear that they all enjoyed their time together very much. To prove that point, Dwayne Johnson, who plays Bravestone, commented:

Love you brother, it truly has been a privilege to have a front row seat watching you perform across three Jumanji films! You clearly saved your best performance for last! 🥃🫱🏾‍🫲🏼🤎🤎

All around, the set seemed to be pure joy. Back when Danny DeVito wrapped , The Rock paid tribute with a post that was both sentimental and hilarious. Now, a lot of the actors are making it clear that they had a grand ol’ time working together, as Karen Gillan commented:

The best of times. Truly.

Reiterating the point the Ruby Roundhouse actress made, Alex Wolff also posted the car selfie on Instagram to highlight how much fun he had while making this movie. Using his caption to explain just how much this experience has meant to him, the Spencer actor wrote:

Thanks for the GREATEST times of my life. That’s a wrap on Jumanji. 😭

So, with all that being said, the countdown to the newest Jumanji movie is really on.

They’ve wrapped production, and now the work in post will begin. Then, on December 11, we’ll be able to go to the theaters to see these folks' latest adventure on the big screen.