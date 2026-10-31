Kieran Culkin Thought He Was 'Terrible' Casting For Caesar Flickerman. What Helped Him Make The Role His Own
The Capitol host is back, but younger!
One of the most exciting things about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping movie is that the book-to-screen adaptation will feature a bunch of fan-favorite characters from the original trilogy. The movie follows a young Haymitch Abernathy during his own Hunger Games, which means there are a ton of other returning characters in the mix. Kieran Culkin, for example, portrays Caesar Flickerman. However, the Oscar winner just recalled his fears about taking over a role made iconic by Stanley Tucci.
Ever since Culkin was announced to be playing the Capitol’s Hunger Games host, fans like me have been stoked to see his take. Here’s what was going on in the actor’s mind when he was called about the role:
I can totally see where Culkin was coming from here. He didn’t want to simply come into work and try to replicate what Tucci did in the original Hunger Games movies, which left him unsure about what to do. Here’s what happened next:
Culkin then told Deadline that when he went in to meet Sunrise on the Reaping director, Francis Lawrence, he wanted to talk this plan out with him. However, before he even got to it, the filmmaker told him that he didn’t want him to “do anything Stanley did”. Here’s why, per the Succession star:
I love this. Of course, Caesar Flickerman isn’t going to be the same kind of guy when he started at the Capitol as he was when we first met him in the original Hunger Games movie. This eased Kieran Culkin’s fears about playing the role and allowed him to bring something new to the character rather than doing an impression of Stanley Tucci’s version of Caesar.
I know this story has me even more excited to see what Culkin does with Caesar, because I imagine his performance will surprise me in some way. In addition to the return of Caesar at a younger age, Joseph Zada is playing Haymitch, Elle Fanning is playing Effie Trinket, Ralph Fiennes is President Snow, Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. is Beetee and Maya Hawke is Wiress. Plus, Jennifer Lawrence confirmed that her Katniss, Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta and Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch are in the movie as well.
We’ll have to wait and see how Kieran Culkin does as Caesar Flickerman when the new Hunger Games comes out next month. It’s on the 2026 movie schedule for November 20.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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