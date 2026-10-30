I Can't Get Over Dune 3's Popcorn Bucket Having Two Holes (And Neither Can Timothèe Chalamet)

Back in 2024, the internet exploded when Dune: Part Two's popcorn bucket was revealed, with some fans thinking that they actually looked like sex toys. The NSFW Dune buckets quickly went viral, eventually getting their own spoof on Saturday Night Live (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). The buckets for Dune 3 are also wild, and I can't get over there being two Sandworm holes. Apparently neither can star Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet played protagonist Paul Atreides in the first two Dune movies (which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription), and will once again reprise his role in Part Three. He recently shared the new two-holed popcorn bucket on his Instagram Story, including his emoji reaction. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Clearly, the Call Me By Your Name actor is tickled by the newest Dune popcorn bucket. While I prefer the option with the working thumper, Chalamet seems to think the one with two different Sandworm heads is hilarious. This design should make sharing popcorn with a friend much easier, although some folks online still maintain that it looks like a sex toy. There's plenty of discourse about the receptacle, with folks responding with more than just a single emoji.

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This isn't the first time the Wonka actor has addressed the Dune merch. Timothée Chalamet brought up the popcorn buckets while promoting his role in Marty Supreme, so clearly the 30-year-old actor has seen all the discourse online. As such, fans loved it when he took to Instagram to respond to the ones that will be released for Denis Villeneuve's third book-to-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's work.

I have to assume that the team behind the Dune 2 popcorn buckets didn't anticipate the merch going so viral, with the discourse online getting loud enough that it ended up on Saturday Night Live. I have to say that I love that the folks at AMC leaned in when it came to tie-ins for Dune: Part Three. As a reminder, you can see all the new merch in the announcement video below:

Timothée Chalamet had an emoji response to the bucket with two different Sandworm holes, but I'm still obsessed with the option that has one giant Sandworm and the thumper that's used to summon the giant creatures on Arrakis. I just love that tiny detail, and the fact that the device itself goes up and down just like thumpers on the big screen.

The pressure is on for Denis Villeneuve and company to deliver with the third movie, especially after the first two got Oscar nominations and crushed at the box office.

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Dune: Part Three will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see how many fans buy the new viral popcorn buckets to enjoy their snacks with.