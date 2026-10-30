The Scene In You Can See Everything That Showed EVERYTHING Might NOT Have Been Billy Evans' Idea

WARNING: There are SPOILERS ahead for You Can See Everything, which is currently in theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule.

In a movie full of WTF moments, one that definitely stands out in You Can See Everything is the full-frontal moment of Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, in the shower. It really puts the “everything” in the title. Earlier this week, we reported that co-director Lance Oppenheim said in an interview that the scene was Evans’ idea. Now, People magazine is reporting that it wasn’t Evans’ idea at all, and, in fact, he felt violated by it. Let’s get into it.

One More Layer Of Deception?

For a movie that is all about what is true and what is manipulation, this dispute adds a post-release layer to the whole thing. One side says the idea to film Evans naked was his idea; the other side says it wasn’t. Like many of the questions raised in the movie, this might be impossible to settle.

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After the interview with Oppenheim came out, a source close to Evans told People:

The shower scene wasn’t Billy’s idea. He only agreed to it with an understanding they would keep it PG. Finding out otherwise via media coverage would be unsettling for anyone, to say the least. It’s a violation of trust and exploiting that trust for shock value.

That is in direct contradiction with what Oppenheim told the interviewer. Oppenheim claimed the idea was Evans’ idea after Oppenheim told him that they would give Evans some time to shower after a trip to the gym, while Oppenheim and his co-director Nathan Fielder were staying with Holmes and Evans before the former Theranos CEO reported to prison in 2023 on fraud convictions.

According to Oppenheim:

I offered to film him in a way that could avoid seeing his genitals, but Billy said he didn’t care about being seen naked.

So once again, as an audience, we are left trying to decipher the truth here. There are two sides to every story, but honestly, as with much of You Can See Everything, it seems like there is way more to every story in this movie. This one may be more cut and dry than whether Holmes is manipulating Fielder, or vice versa, but it's still impossible to really know just what the heck is going on here.

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What isn’t questionable is just how big this movie has become. It’s not only one of the most successful documentaries at the box office of all time already, but it’s getting a lot of Oscar buzz, and people everywhere can’t stop talking about it (and calling it out, at times). You might be able to see everything in the movie (including all of Billy Evans), but you can’t trust anything.