Kill Bill 3: Maya Hawke Responds To Rumors About Joining Quentin Tarantino And Her Mother Uma Thurman

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most iconic filmmakers of all time, thanks to the careful and specific work he puts into each project. He’ll seemingly only direct a few more movies before retiring from the job, and many moviegoers are hoping he makes time for Kill Bill Vol. 3. Fans want actress Maya Hawke to play a grown-up B.B., and now she’s responded to those rumors about joining Tarantino and her mother Uma Thurman .

B.B. is The Bride’s daughter in Kill Bill, so fans are hoping to see Uma Thurman’s real-life daughter in the role if a threequel is ever made. Maya Hawke has already proven herself a capable actress in projects like Stranger Things, and previously worked with Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She recently responded to fans hoping she’ll be in Kill Bill Vol. 3., saying:

There are always rumors about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He'll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I've known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to.

Well, there you have it. While there aren’t currently any plans for Kill Bill 3 to come together with Maya Hawke, she seems more than interested in joining the beloved franchise . And there’s no telling how authentic the performances would be with Hawke and Uma Thurman as daughter and mother. Make it happen, Tarantino!

Maya Hawke’s comments to The Guardian definitely shows how well she knows Quentin Tarantino as well. While admitting he’s working at his own pace, she would be happy to once again work with the prolific Oscar winner. Whether that happens in Kill Bill 3 or another project remains to be seen, but Tarantino should presumably only have a few more directing credits in him.

While Quentin Tarantino has continued working on acclaimed work like The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, some fans are hoping to see him return to the world of Kill Bill sooner rather than later. The premise for a potential threequel is simple: an adult version of Vernita Green’s child Nikkia comes to look for Uma Thurman’s The Bride, in another tale of revenge and blood. B.B. would also presumably factor into the story, making way for Maya Hawke to star alongside her mother.

It’s currently unclear if Kill Bill 3 will ever happen , but Quentin Tarantino has definitely expressed interest in returning to that property. Still, it remains to be seen if this comes to fruition. He’s also seemingly flirting with the idea of his own Star Trek movie, in addition to whatever 10th original creation also develops. Clearly folks would love to work with Tarantino, including Maya Hawke. Or as she simply calls him, Quentin.