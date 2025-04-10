I've Wondered How Orphan 3 Will Bring Esther Back, And Isabelle Fuhrman Used A Completely Made-Up Word To Tease It

We were first introduced to one of the scariest modern movie villains , Esther, in Orphan (which is available on your Hulu subscription ). Her cold, manipulative nature gives us chills in each movie, as well as her ultra-violent nature. With announcements of another sequel being done, I have no idea how Esther will come back. However, actress Isabelle Fuhrman has a completely made-up word to tease how.

The first Orphan movie made such an impact among fans that a prequel was made over a decade later called Orphan: First Kill (which is streaming on your Paramount+ subscription ). While the 2009 horror film introduced us to a child-like murderer, the prequel taught us all about the origins of the first family she committed her deceptive acts against.

Just when we think Esther’s time on the big screen is over, she plans to creep up once again in a third movie! At Tampa’s Spookala (via Bloody Disgusting ), actress Isabelle Fuhrman has a completely made-up word to describe if Orphan 3 will take place after the original movie or the prequel:

Both. [It's an] inbetween-quel.

That just makes me so confused. The ending of Orphan had Esther die of a broken neck after being kicked into a frozen pond. There’s no way you can possibly survive that…right? And Orphan: First Kill was a prequel that showed how her first adoptive family met their demise, which led to her being placed in an orphanage.

So, if I were to guess, I would think a third movie would be about the next family that takes Esther in before the Colemans did in the original. But if the upcoming horror film is after the original and after First Kill, does that mean there’s a chance Esther lives? Or maybe flashbacks and flashforwards? So many questions. Either way she'll continue her murder spree, and I’m really excited and terrified to find out how.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Another tease Isabelle Fuhrman sent our way was that a script has been written with the twists “wilder and crazier” than ever. The previous films already threw powerful punches with twists we’d never see coming. In the first movie, we found out that “Esther” is actually a 33-year-old serial killer with Hypopituitarism that makes her look like a child. Her diabolical plan involved pretending to be an orphan to manipulate and control her adoptive family, only for things to get violent when the truth came out.

Orphan 2 brought out another horror twist that the woman who adopted Esther knew the whole time that she was not her missing daughter that she masqueraded as. Now I’m wondering what more twists and turns can there possibly be. Well, if Esther did survive in the first movie, that would surely be a twist like no other.

